"I think he appreciates his team" - Argentina boss Lionel Scaloni hopes Messi continues fine form at 2022 FIFA World Cup

Argentina head coach Lionel Scaloni has said that Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Lionel Messi is feeling comfortable in the national team camp ahead of the upcoming 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Argentina extended their unbeaten run to 34 matches with a 3-0 win over Honduras in an international friendly on Saturday (September 24). After Lautaro Martinez opened the scoring, Messi netted twice on either side of the break to facilitate a facile win.

Speaking at the end of the contest, Scaloni said that he witnessed a content Messi on the pitch and hoped that his captain would maintain his upbeat attitude. He told TyC Sports (via Canal Supporters):

"The important thing is that he is fine, that he is comfortable, that he likes to play football. If he doesn't like it... we're not going to do well. I think he appreciates his team. It is important."

He added:

"Everyone likes to see him on the pitch. The more he benefits, the more we all benefit. I see him well, I see him happy. I hope he will continue like this."

Messi, who is set to feature in his fifth FIFA World Cup later this year, guided his country to a runners-up finish in the 2014 edition. The 35-year-old will hope to end La Albiceleste's 36-year wait for the prestigious trophy after halping them snap their 28-year Copa America drought last year.

Speaking about his team's preparations, Scaloni added:

"We want the Argentina national team to be for everyone. With the same dream and the same humility. We are aware that sometimes we win and sometimes we lose. This Friday, we won, perfect, but it continues."

La Albiceleste are scheduled to face Jamaica at the Red Bull Academy Training Field 1 in New Jersey, USA on Tuesday (September 27) in their final friendly before the start of the FIFA World Cup.

Argentina have been drawn in Group C alongside Poland, Mexico and Saudi Arabia. The first-ever winter FIFA World Cup kicks off on November 21, with the final set to be held on December 18.

Argentina's Lionel Messi in fine form for PSG ahead of FIFA World Cup

Lionel Messi, who is in his second year at the Parc des Princes, is set to lead the charge on both fronts this year – with PSG in the UEFA Champions League and with Argentina in the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Operating in a creative role under Christophe Galtier, he has been crucial to the Parisian's unbeaten start to the season. The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner has contributed a whopping six goals and eight assists in 11 appearances across all competitions for PSG this season.

