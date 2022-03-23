“I think he’ll go” – Kevin Phillips names Liverpool forward most likely to leave club

Former Premier League striker Kevin Phillips believes that Liverpool striker Roberto Firmino will leave the Reds' within the next two years.

The Brazilian center-forward has been a key figure within Jurgen Klopp's side over the last few seasons and has built up beautiful chemistry with partners Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah.

𝐅𝐚𝐛 @LFCFab_ Jürgen Klopp on Liverpool front three:



"Mo Salah, world class, but not every day. Sadio Mane, world class, but not every day. Roberto Firmino, world class, pretty much every day." Jürgen Klopp on Liverpool front three:"Mo Salah, world class, but not every day. Sadio Mane, world class, but not every day. Roberto Firmino, world class, pretty much every day." https://t.co/a3xwnb0SUi

However, speaking to Football Insider, Phillips stated his belief that the arrival of Diogo Jota and Luis Diaz, as well as injury woes, are the main reasons why Firmino won't be at the club for much longer.

“Moving forward, I think he’ll go. When I look at Diaz, Mane, Salah and Jota, Firmino is the one for me that is likely to move on. Will Liverpool offer him a new deal? Will he still be there in two years time? Personally, I don’t think he will."

Phillips added:

“I think he will want to move on and try something different. He will probably move on, if I’m being honest. If he was to come up for sale, I think every team in the Premier League would be interested. They’d want him in their side.”

Liverpool and Manchester City involved in a gripping Premier League title race

This year's title race has really heated up as Jurgen Klopp's men are only one point behind Pep Guardiola's Manchester City.

Paige @paige11__ liverpool city title race, city in the semis for the fa cup and possibly a city liverpool UCL final liverpool city title race, city in the semis for the fa cup and possibly a city liverpool UCL final https://t.co/qgWCwvqTfD

However, with the title race between Liverpool and Manchester City getting more intense, Firmino will remain a key element for Klopp this season.

The Premier League title can still go either way and the squad depth of both teams will be tested. Both managers will be looking for performances from every single individual.

Ruben Dias has missed a large part of this season for City through injury.

In his absence, Aymeric Laporte, John Stones and Nathan Ake have all been used in the centre back role.

Dias has played a vital part in City's performances and Pep Guardiola will be looking to get him back as soon as possible.

Phillips also commented on the return of the defender:

“When you get to this stage of the season, no matter who you are, it is a huge boost to get one of your best players coming back. To have Dias out on the grass gives everyone a lift. To see someone like him running next to you and joining in the warm up gives everyone a huge lift."

