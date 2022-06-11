“I think he’s top drawer”, “[He would cost] a lot” – Darren Bent names 2 players he would ‘love to see’ at Arsenal apart from Gabriel Jesus

Premier League centurion Darren Bent wants Arsenal to sign Yves Bissouma and Christopher Nkunku after sealing Gabriel Jesus' signature.

Mikel Arteta's side have reportedly agreed personal terms with Jesus and have contacted Manchester City (as per Football Insider). Bent believes Brighton & Hove Albion's Bissouma and RB Leipzig’s Nkunku, as well as Jesus, would be good additions to the Gunners' squad.

When asked who he believes the Premier League giants should sign, Bent said on talkSPORT (as quoted by Express):

"First of all it's someone Arsenal have been linked with and I'm led to believe it's quite close - Gabriel Jesus. I'd like to see him go to Arsenal. I think he'd be brilliant."

The former Tottenham Hotspur striker added:

"He's not got a point to prove but I think he needs regular football and I think he's more than good enough to score the goals to help Arsenal get back to where they'd like to get to. So I think that would be a really good addition to the squad."

talkSPORT @talkSPORT “I’m lead to believe it’s quite close, I’d love to see Jesus at Arsenal.”



“I love Partey but I’d love to see Bissouma & I’d want Nkunku…”



Darren Bent names the three players he’d love to see Arsenal sign this summer “I’m lead to believe it’s quite close, I’d love to see Jesus at Arsenal.”“I love Partey but I’d love to see Bissouma & I’d want Nkunku…”Darren Bent names the three players he’d love to see Arsenal sign this summer 👏 “I’m lead to believe it’s quite close, I’d love to see Jesus at Arsenal.”🔥 “I love Partey but I’d love to see Bissouma & I’d want Nkunku…”Darren Bent names the three players he’d love to see Arsenal sign this summer https://t.co/1wIiJDc7hq

Bent went on to name Bissouma, who has played 112 times in the Premier League with Brighton, as another new face he'd like to see at the Emirates:

"I'd love to see Yves Bissouma from Brighton. I think he's top drawer. I think [his price] has gone up more. But Yves Bissouma I think is a top drawer holding midfield player. I love Thomas Partey but again he's had his injuries and consistency's been his problem. He's durable, Yves Bissouma, so I think I'd like to see him come through the door."

The talkSPORT pundit also named Nkunku, who recorded 35 goals and 19 assists (all comps.) in the 2021-22 season, as another player Arteta should target:

"And Christopher Nkunku. [He would cost] a lot. There's talk about him going back to Paris Saint-Germain. But I'd love him. I think he fits the bill, he can play centre-forward, he can play off the left, he can play off the right."

Yves Bissouma has hinted at a potential move to Arsenal

The Gunners are close to landing Jesus, but signing Nkunku looks very difficult at the moment. Sports Illustrated reported earlier today that the latter is set to sign an extension with Leipzig, which could keep him with the club until 2024.

On the bright side, however, Bissouma recently dropped a hint (via the Daily Mail) that he could be interested in a move to the Emirates.

The midfielder recently recorded two assists for his national team Mali in their 4-0 thrashing of Congo. Following the display, an Arsenal fan posted a story on Instagram stating that Bissouma and Leicester City's Youri Tielemans should be the club's "priority" in midfield. As per 90min, the Gunners are confident of signing Tielemans this summer.

Bissouma shared the story on his own Instagram account, hinting that he could be weighing up the chance to join Arteta's side.

TheAFCnewsroom @TheAFCnewsroom Brighton midfielder Yves Bissouma shared these captions on his story by a fan earlier.



🗣 “For me I think he [Bissouma] and [Youri] Tielemans should be our [Arsenal] priority in midfield. We must get Bissouma at all cost.” Brighton midfielder Yves Bissouma shared these captions on his story by a fan earlier. 🗣 “For me I think he [Bissouma] and [Youri] Tielemans should be our [Arsenal] priority in midfield. We must get Bissouma at all cost.” https://t.co/0Z83Ad39Du

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far