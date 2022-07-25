"I think he has been impressive in pre-season so far" - Ray Parlour praises 21-year-old Arsenal star and says 'everybody has a chance under Mikel Arteta'

Arsenal legend and three-time Premier League winner Ray Parlour has praised his former side's French centre-back William Saliba.

Saliba returned to the Emirates this summer after spending the 2021-22 season on loan at Olympique Marseille. The 21-year-old impressed while playing for what was his third Ligue 1 club, ultimately winning the league's Young Player of the Year award.

Saliba notably joined Arsenal back in the summer of 2019. However, he is yet to make his senior debut for the club, having spent the last three seasons out on loan in France.

Since rejoining Mikel Arteta's side this summer, Saliba has played in three consecutive friendly fixtures. The Gunners have won all three matches, with the Frenchman putting in excellent defensive shifts in those matches.

His exploits have earned him some praise from legendary former Arsenal skipper Ray Parlour. The midfielder, who spent 12 years with the Premier League giants, recently spoke to YouTube channel Mr. Beanyman about Saliba, saying (as quoted by HITC):

“I think he has been impressive in pre-season so far. Everybody has a chance under Mikel Arteta.”

Arteta has been known to put his faith in youth as was evidenced from his starting line-ups last season. Bukayo Saka, Emile Smith Rowe, Martin Odegaard and Aaron Ramsdale are just some of the youngsters who have become key players under the Spaniard.

Saliba, who has two years left on his current contract, is also expected to receive a chance to prove his mettle this season. He will likely compete with Ben White and Gabriel Magalhaes for a spot in the starting XI.

Arsenal have enjoyed the perfect pre-season so far

Arsenal kicked off their preparations for the 2022-23 club season with a 5-1 thrashing of Ipswich Town. They followed that up with a 5-3 win against FC Nurnberg before departing for their tour of the United States.

Arteta's troops have picked up three consecutive wins in the US to build more momentum ahead of the upcoming season. They began the tour by seeing off Everton 2-0 and then went on to beat Major League Soccer outfit Orlando City 3-1. Their most recent game saw them hammer arch-rivals Chelsea 4-0.

With less than two weeks to go before the Premier League season begins, Arsenal will contest their final friendly on July 30 back in north London. The Gunners will take on Sevilla in the Emirates Cup to wrap up their pre-season preparations.

They will officially kick off their 2022-23 season on Matchday 1 of the Premier League against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park.

