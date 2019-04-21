'I think it’s 50/50,' Joes Mourinho gives his verdict on Champions League clash between Barcelona and Liverpool

What's the story?

Lionel Messi

Former Manchester United and Real Madrid manager Jose Mourinho gave his views on the upcoming UEFA Champions League clash between Liverpool versus Barcelona.

In case you didn't know...

Liverpool defeated Bayern Munich and Porto in the round of 16 and quarter final stages respectively whereas Barcelona registered thumping wins over Lyon and Manchester United in the knockout stages. Both these teams will go head to head against each other in the semi-finals.

Barcelona are well on course of another historic treble. The Catalan giants need only two more wins to seal the La Liga title and will face Valencia in the Copa Del Rey finals.

On the other hand, Liverpool are just a point behind leaders Manchester City in the Premier League table.

Jose Mourinho knows a thing or two about facing Barcelona as a manager. The Portuguese coach is currently without a club after he was sacked by Manchester United in December after a string of poor results.

The heart of the matter

In an interview with Russia Today, Mourinho said,

"The reality is that Liverpool last season played the final, and this season they are in the semi-finals with, in my opinion, a 50% chance of being in the final."

"I think they are better [than last season]. I would say Barca without Messi, Liverpool are favourites. But Barca with Messi… Messi is Messi."

"We know that man [Messi] can change things like he did against United, he got that space, he got that dribble, he got that shot, 1-0, goodbye the game is in our hands."

"I would say they are a bit – a bit – more favourites than Liverpool, but I think it’s 50/50. Liverpool as a team, Salah, Mane, can also hurt people."

What's next?

It goes without saying that both Barcelona and Liverpool are enjoying great campaigns but it remains to be seen whether their campaigns end.

Barcelona will face Alaves and Levante whereas the Reds face Cardiff City and Huddersfield before they face each other.