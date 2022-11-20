"I have to think about the team" - Real Madrid superstar Karim Benzema posts emotional message after being ruled out of the 2022 FIFA World Cup 

Real Madrid star Karim Benzema has sent a message to fans after he was ruled out of the FIFA World Cup. The Frenchman claimed he could not stay with the side and take away another player's chance to make it to the squad.

Benzema joined Paul Pogba, N'Golo Kante, and Christopher Nkunku on the list of players missing the World Cup for France. The midfield duo were ruled out before the squads were announced, while Nkunku was injured in training last week.

Tweeting about his decision to pull out of the World Cup and hand a chance to another player, Benzema said he does not believe in giving up, but had to make the decision yesterday.

Karim Benzema @Benzema 🏼 De ma vie je n’ai jamais abandonné mais ce soir il faut que je pense à l’équipe comme je l’ai toujours fait alors la raison me dit de laisser ma place à quelqu’un qui pourra aider notre groupe à faire une belle Coupe du Monde. Merci pour tous vos messages de soutien De ma vie je n’ai jamais abandonné mais ce soir il faut que je pense à l’équipe comme je l’ai toujours fait alors la raison me dit de laisser ma place à quelqu’un qui pourra aider notre groupe à faire une belle Coupe du Monde. Merci pour tous vos messages de soutien 🙌🏼❤️ https://t.co/SBalX0juAH

He said:

"In my life I have never given up, but tonight I have to think about the team as I always have done, so reason tells me to leave my place to someone who can help our group make a good World Cup. Thank you all for your messages of support!"

Didier Deschamps also spoke about the injury and Benzema and confirmed that it would be a huge blow for the France side. He said:

"I am extremely sad for Karim who made this World Cup a major goal. Despite this new blow for the French team, I have full confidence in my group. We will do everything to meet the huge challenge that awaits us."

However, the French national team manager has decided not to call up another player as Karim Benzema's replacement. He picked Randal Kolo Muani to replace Nkunku last week, but is not adding another player and will go into the tournament with 25 players.

France will miss Karim Benzema at the FIFA World Cup

France were likely to start with Ballon d'Or winner Karim Benzema up front with Kylian Mbappe and Ousmane Dembele on the wings. However, they will be without the services of the Real Madrid star, who has been injured for the majority of the season so far.

Olivier Giroud is in the squad and could be most probable replacement in the starting XI.

