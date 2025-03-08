"I think it will be difficult for us" - When Lionel Messi admitted he wanted to play with Cristiano Ronaldo 

Lionel Messi once expressed a desire to play alongside Cristiano Ronaldo. The two superstars of modern football have competed against each other for almost two decades.

CR7 and La Pulga have faced each other 36 times in their career for club and country. The Argentinean has the upper hand, with 16 victories to the Portuguese's 11.

Lionel Messi has won the Ballon d'Or eight times to Cristiano Ronaldo's five; the Portuguese has won the Champions League five times to the Argentinean's four. La Pulga and CR7 have also ignited a rivalry unlike anything in the history of the beautiful game.

Speaking to The Mirror in 2015, as cited by Pulse Sports, the diminutive Argentinean also labeled his rival as one of the best.

"Yes, of course, I always like to play with the best, and Ronaldo is one of them. I think it will be difficult for us to play in the same team, but obviously I would like to. I was lucky enough to play and participate with many very good players and, obviously, I would also like to do it with him," said Messi.

Cristiano Ronaldo currently plies his trade with Al-Nassr, although his contract expires in a few months. Meanwhile, Lionel Messi is on Inter Miami's books, but his contract also runs out at the end of this year.

What has Cristiano Ronaldo said about his relationship with Lionel Messi?

Cristiano Ronaldo recently insisted that he never had a bad relationship with Lionel Messi. The superstar duo are in the final phase of their careers but continue to divide the world in the GOAT debate.

Speaking to Spanish television channel La Sexta last month, CR7 insisted that the two have enjoyed a healthy rivalry.

“I’ve never had a bad relationship with Messi. We’ve shared 15 years of awards, and we’ve always gotten along well. I remember that I used to translate English for him, and it was very funny. He defended his club and I mine, and his national team and I mine. I think we gave each other feedback. There were years when he wanted to play everything, and so did I. It was a healthy fight,” said Ronaldo.

Ronaldo has registered 26 goals from 31 games across competitions for Al-Nassr this campaign. La Pulga, meanwhile, has hit the ground running with Inter Miami in the new season, registering two goals and two assists from three games.

