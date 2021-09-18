“I thought I’d die” – Steward hit by Cristiano Ronaldo’s shot explains incident with Manchester United forward

Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo hit a steward with a miskicked shot while warming up just minutes before Tuesday's Champions League clash with Young Boys. The steward, Marisa Nobile, has revealed she thought she was dead after being knocked down by the shot.

She explained:

"When the ball hit me on the head it was a full strike. I was gone in my head and went to the ground. Afterwards I saw Ronaldo above me and said: 'Oh my God no, did I die?' Ronaldo said, 'No, no. Excuse me! What's happening? Are you all right?' I was in great pain. My God. I was more or less ballaballa! But then I saw Ronaldo and the headache was gone."

This wasn't the first time the two would cross each other's paths. Nobile recalled a previous altercation they had during Cristiano Ronaldo's time at Real Madrid. She recalled:

"When he played here for Real Madrid, I ended up cursing him. I didn't know who he was. I said, 'The game is over, you keep running here on the field and people don't leave.' He continued [running on the field], and I was already very tired. He sent me to talk to the coach."

She continued:

"I came back, 'So, is it going to end or not? This is Switzerland, dear!' He told me where to go. I said, 'What a rude guy.' Until yesterday, I didn't like Cristiano Ronaldo."

However, Nobile doesn't think Tuesday's action was an act of revenge from the 5-time Ballon d'Or winner:

"It wasn't revenge, no. He was holding my hand, stroking my face, asking, 'Are you okay, are you okay?' Now I'm a number one Ronaldete!"

Cristiano Ronaldo couldn't prevent Manchester United from losing their first UCL game this season

Manchester United and Cristiano Ronaldo suffer Champions League blow

Looking at Tuesday's match, one would have expected Manchester United to pick up an easy victory against Young Boys. The Red Devils had the best player in the world on their side in Cristiano Ronaldo while their opponents were considered mere underdogs.

Despite an early goal from the Portuguese, Manchester United couldn't hold their nerves to secure a vital victory. The Red Devils fell to a shocking 2-1 defeat in Switzerland, thanks in part to Aaron Wan Bissaka's red card.

