“I thought ‘I am going to be seeing him in about a day. I can’t say too much’” – Ivan Toney opens up on ‘bantering’ from Arsenal star ahead of England camp

Ivan Toney has revealed that his England teammate Aaron Ramsdale was 'bantering' him during Arsenal's 3-0 victory over Brentford on September 18.

The Bees' striker received his first Three Lions call-up last week before his team were soundly beaten at home by the Premier League leaders. Toney has netted five times in his first seven top-flight appearances but was ineffective against the Gunners.

Speaking to England's YouTube channel, Toney discussed the chat between himself and the Gunners shot stopper, as he stated (as per HITC Sport):

“Obviously the Arsenal game. Going back to the Arsenal game. Ramsdale, he’s the keeper, I see him just bantering me about fans. I was biting my lip.“To be fair, they were two or three nil up. I thought ‘fair enough’. I thought ‘I am going to be seeing him in about a day. I can’t say too much’.

“Listen, if we were winning 3-0, then I think I would have done the same. Once you are on the pitch, then you are playing against people that want to beat you."

He added:

“But when you are in the England camp, then it’s kind of like you are obviously friends and teammates. It is what it is. It’s football and that’s how things go.”

Ivan Toney believes Gabriel's tweet following Arsenal's victory over Brentford was 'cringey'

After the newly-promoted Bees beat Arsenal 2-0 on the opening day of last season, Toney mockingly tweeted 'Nice kickabout with the boys.'

After their victory in the Premier League over the weekend, Gunners' defender Gabriel Magalhaes mocked the forward by tweeting exactly the same thing. But the former Newcastle United attacker was unimpressed with the Brazil international's social media antics, as he told reporters (as per TalkSPORT):

“I think once was funny, second time was a bit cringey. I bit my tongue, I wanted to reply and wanted to nibble. But fair play to them, they are a different Arsenal side to the one we played before.”

Toney was also asked how he reacted when he learned that he had been called up to the squad, to which he replied:

“So surreal. I feel like I’m sitting in here in an England top is such a privilege and is massive for me and my family and also my club.

“It is not just me that has done this, it is everyone around me that has played a massive part.”

England will play Italy and Germany on September 23 and 26, respectively, in their UEFA Nations League fixtures over the international break

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far