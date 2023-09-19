“I took him out of the list” – When Lionel Messi gave classy response on not naming Cristiano Ronaldo among best players in the world besides him

In an old interview, Lionel Messi revealed his deep respect for Cristiano Ronaldo when asked about the best players in the game.

Messi and Ronaldo are widely regarded as two of the best players to have graced the beautiful game. Having dominated the game for nearly two decades, the duo have been the epitome of sustained brilliance and longevity.

With over 800 goals for club and country, they're still going strong on both fronts, having won countless major titles and individual accolades. Messi is now at MLS side Inter Milan, whom he joined on a free transfer this summer, while Ronaldo is at Saudi Pro League giants Al-Nassr, whom he joined in December.

Despite the 'rivalry' between the two, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo share mutual respect for each other. That was evident in one of the Argentine's old interviews shared by Rebel FX on Instagram, where he was asked to name the best players in the world except himself.

The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner took the names of his former Barcelona teammates Neymar and Luis Suarez, among others:

"There are a lot of great players, such as Ney, (Kylian) Mbappe, (Eden) Hazard, (Luis) Suarez, Kun (Sergio Aguero)."

Messi was interrupted:

"You said a lot of players, but you forgot to mention one, who wears No. 7, Cristiano (Ronaldo)."

The Argentine responded:

"I took him out of the list because he's as great as me."

The interviewers immediately applauded the response. Here's the interview:

How have Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo fared in club football this season?

Lionel Messi

Both Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have made superb starts to their 2023-24 campaigns. Messi has hit the ground running at Inter Miami since joining them less than two months ago.

Since scoring on his debut against Cruz Azul with a brilliant 94th-minute free-kick winner in the Leagues Cup, Messi hasn't looked back. The 2022 FIFA World Cup winner scored in his next six outings - netting nine times and also bagging an assist - as the Herons won the inaugural competition for their first-ever trophy.

Lionel Messi then produced a pair of assists as Miami reached the US Open Cup final before making a goalscoring debut in the MLS. The win lifted the Herons off the foot of the MLS Eastern Conference and snapped their 11-game winless streak in the league.

Overall, the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner has 11 goals and five assists in 11 games across three different competitions for the Herons.

Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo has also made a strong start to the season. After scoring six times in as many games in Al-Nassr's victorious Arab Club Champions Cup campaign in pre-season, he has been on a tear in the Saudi Pro League.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner has seven goals and four assists in five games, topping the league in both categories. Overall, he has seven goals and five assists in six games across competitions this season.