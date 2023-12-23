"I try to be sincere and honest" - Xavi admits he shouted at Barcelona players during halftime of 3-2 win over Almeria

Barcelona manager Xavi responded to rumours that he had given a fiery half-time talk to his players in their 3-2 win over Almeria. The Spaniard admitted that he had raised his voice after a poor first period from the Blaugrana that had them in a 1-1 deadlock against bottom-placed Almeria.

This comes after Spanish outlet Diario AS reported that Xavi had resorted to the hairdryer treatment in the midweek fixture.

He said (via Mundo Deportivo):

“I try to be sincere and honest, say things to their face, I can’t hide that. Shouts? Tension, is normal, it’s a dressing room, we had a lot at stake and I thought it was convenient to raise my voice a little, nothing more. From here on I think the team has reacted very well, very well, in the dressing room we are a team, a big family. They are professionals and they understood it very well, in the second half they took the route in which we now have to stay on. We will stop, have a break, to face 2024 with great desire and enthusiasm.

Xavi's speech clearly worked as Barcelona got their act right in the second half, scoring twice to win 3-2. Sergi Roberto bagged a brace to hand the home side all three points.

With the win, the Catalan side hold the third place heading into the Christmas break. However, Atletico Madrid can bring themselves level on points (38) with a win against Sevilla today (December 23).

Barcelona unsure of making loan deal permanent for Portugal star

Felix has had an up-and-down season for the Blaugrana.

Barcelona are having doubts over making attacker Joao Felix's loan move from Atletico Madrid permanent in the upcoming summer. According to Spanish outlet Diario AS, club president Joan Laporta is the only strong supporter of the player. Manager Xavi, meanwhile, is reportedly unimpressed with his performances.

The 24-year-old has had an inconsistent first half of the season with the Catalan side. He has bagged six goals and three assists across 20 appearances in all competitions.

His loan spell with the club expires in the summer. Should they decide to make his move permanent, he is expected to cost a hefty amount, something that could deter Barcelona amidst their financial troubles.

It is well-known that Felix does not enjoy a good relationship with Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone. The attacker has not lived up to his massive transfer fee (€126 million). He spent the second half of last season on loan at Chelsea and could seek a move elsewhere next season if Barcelona decide against a deal for him.

