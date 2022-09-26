"I don't understand the logic of it" – Simon Jordan questions England manager Gareth Southgate over decision involving 23-year-old star

Former Crystal Palace chairman Simon Jordan has slammed England head coach Gareth Southgate's decision to drop Trent Alexander-Arnold from his squad for the upcoming clash against Germany. The Three Lions take on Die Mannschaft on September 26 in their UEFA Nations League clash.

Alexander-Arnold, 23, has recently fallen out of favor with Southgate with Reece James, Kyle Walker and Kieran Trippier all currently ahead of him in the pecking order. The Liverpool right-back has only played 17 times for the Three Lions since his debut in June 2018.

Alexander-Arnold, a world-class crosser and set-piece specialist, was not included in England's squad for their final UEFA Nations League A Group 3 fixture on Monday. Fikayo Tomori, Jarrod Bowen and James Ward-Prowse have also missed out on a spot in the squad.

In that time, he’s won every trophy available at Liverpool and recorded over 60 assists from RB.



He’s not in the matchday squad for England's final game before the World Cup Since his breakthrough in 2018, Trent Alexander-Arnold has played 17/58 England games.In that time, he’s won every trophy available at Liverpool and recorded over 60 assists from RB.He’s not in the matchday squad for England's final game before the World Cup Since his breakthrough in 2018, Trent Alexander-Arnold has played 17/58 England games.In that time, he’s won every trophy available at Liverpool and recorded over 60 assists from RB.He’s not in the matchday squad for England's final game before the World Cup 😳 https://t.co/W9jXC3h5EZ

Speaking to talkSPORT, Jordan claimed that Alexander-Arnold has the offensive ability to warrant a place in England's squad. He said:

"He gives you attacking options and quality going forward. But when you play in elite tournaments, you're going to play against sides that have similar players, who have the ability to get at you. And all of a sudden, Trent Alexander-Arnold's strengths are one thing, but his weaknesses become the thing you've got to contend with."

He continued:

"Now leaving him out of the squad, I don't understand the logic of it. I don't understand the methodology he's trying to deploy. I do understand why he doesn't get in the side at times."

He added:

"I do understand that when you put him in against top-class opposition that are going to ask as many questions of you, as you’ll ask of them, then suddenly he’s becomes a weaker link. You should be able to defend, you should be able to see danger, you should be able to be aware of circumstances, you should be alive to it."

Alexander-Arnold has recently come under fire for his poor defensive displays for Liverpool. He has scored two goals in nine appearances across all competitions in the ongoing 2022-23 season.

However, he has often been caught lacking defensively as Liverpool have had a poor start to the season. The Reds are eighth in the league table with just two wins from eight games, and were thrashed 4-1 by Napoli in their first Champions League group match.

Meanwhile, England will face Hansi Flick's side on September 26 in their last international fixture before the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

England set to head into 2022 FIFA World Cup on disastrous form

England, who are winless in their last five matches, have struggled for cohesion and consistency of late. The Three Lions have failed to score from open play for 495 minutes in the build-up to the FIFA World Cup.

They most recently lost 1-0 against Italy on September 23 and were relegated from League A of the Nations League.

Ranked fifth in the world, the Three Lions have been drawn in Group B alongside the USA, Wales and Iran. The quadrennial tournament is set to kick off on November 21, with the final on December 18.

