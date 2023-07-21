“I used to hate being on his team” – Ex-Liverpool forward sheds light on playing alongside Steven Gerrard

Ex-Liverpool winger Jermain Pennant has delved deep into the challenges and thrills of sharing the pitch with the legendary Steven Gerrard. The tale of his days under Rafa Benitez at Liverpool has revealed the intense and almost palpable influence a player like Gerrard can exert both on and off the pitch.

Having had his longest spell in club football at Liverpool donning the iconic red jersey, Pennant's days at Anfield were marked by momentous occasions. Among them was the unforgettable journey to the Champions League final in 2007.

Across 15 clubs spanning a diverse career, the echoes of Gerrard's impact on Pennant stand out. The 40-year-old former winger recalled his moments with TalkSPORT, stating (via Daily Mail):

"Steven Gerrard, he was a leader, and when things were going wrong he would put that team on his back, he would rally the troops. In the dressing room, before the game, after the game, even in training, I used to hate being on his team. I was more scared of Steven Gerrard than the Gaffer. I would look at him as the manager, he had that much power."

Pennant's description paints a vivid picture of the sheer magnitude of Gerrard's influence in the Liverpool dressing room:

"He would sometimes give the team talks. Rafa would give out little instructions, but then Steven would step up for the big games, and when he talks, he gets the whole attention of every player in the room."

However, Pennant's recollections aren't just steeped in the fear of Gerrard's leadership but also in immense respect:

"On that pitch you would see him box-to-box, challenging those 50/50s, and the fans would get up. The players would see that and start following suit. The goals that he scored, that Champions League final in Istanbul, that last-minute goal against Olympiakos, he has done so much for that club."

Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard has gone from playing at Anfield to management in Saudi Arabia

While Pennant's words shed light on the intimidating aura of Gerrard, it also reveals the passion and commitment the Liverpool legend brought to Anfield. The Merseyside legend had an illustrious track record of over 700 games and seven major trophies for Liverpool. The only dent in his otherwise sterling career was missing out on Premier League glory.

Gerrard's foray into management after hanging up his boots in 2016 was met with varying results. His Scottish saga saw Rangers clinch the Premiership title, while his stint with Aston Villa was brief and ended in him getting sacked. Presently, Gerrard's managerial tactics are set to grace the Saudi Pro League, at the helm of Al-Ettifaq.

Now, he has set his sights on snagging current Reds' captain Jordan Henderson, with bids reportedly in place to bring the midfielder to the Saudi Pro League. Gerrard will be hoping he can take Al-Ettifaq to glory, with the Middle Eastern kingdom now home to players like N'Golo Kante, Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema.