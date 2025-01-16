“I’ve not had an apology from Ronaldo” - When Journalist shared why Cristiano Ronaldo got angry and threw his mic in the lake during interview

Journalist Diogo Torres from CMTV once shared why Cristiano Ronaldo had thrown his microphone into a lake. The incident occured during the 2016 Euros, ahead of Portugal's crunch group stage game against Hungary.

CR7 was walking with the rest of his national team squad when Torres approached him for an interview. The journalist appeared to say something to the Portuguese superstar, who, without warning, threw his microphone into the nearby lake.

The national team official briefly spoke to Torres, but he was left without a microphone or an explanation from Cristiano Ronaldo. The video immediately became viral, prompting fans to wonder about the reason behind CR7's actions.

Speaking to The BBC that year, Torres suggested that the incident could have been born out of the five-time Ballon d'Or winner's anger with the TV channel.

"I asked Ronaldo if he was prepared for the match. He didn't answer. He grabbed my mic and threw it into the lake. I'm not sure why he did it. I think it was a momentary thing. I think he would not have done it if he had thought about it," said Torres.

He continued:

"We are a TV channel of a major newspaper in Portugal. We produce a lot of news about him. Some of it he doesn't like. Perhaps that's why he did it. But it wasn't a personal thing. I've not had an apology from Ronaldo or the team. We traveled to France on the same plane with the players and will fly back with them."

Cristiano Ronaldo scored a brace against Hungary, with Portugal drawing the game 3-3. Interestingly, they still managed to progress to the knockouts and the rest, as they say, is history.

How did Cristiano Ronaldo perform at Euro 2016?

Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo won Euro 2016 with Portugal, which was his first international trophy. Despite a slow start to the campaign, where they drew all three group games, Portugal picked up pace in the knockouts.

They defeated Croatia 1-0 after extra time in the Round of 16, with CR7 setting up Ricardo Quaresma in the 117th minute for the winner. Ronaldo and Co. next defeated Poland 5-3 via penalties in the quarterfinals.

CR7 then inspired his team to a 2-0 win over Wales in the semifinal, scoring one goal and setting up another. Portugal faced France in the final at the Stade de France on July 11, 2016, where a solitary Eder goal helped them lift the cup.

