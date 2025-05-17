"I've never been one to complain" - When Lionel Messi named surprise star as the toughest defender he has ever faced

Lionel Messi once named RCD Mallorca right-back Pablo Maffeo as the toughest defender he has faced in his career. The two clashed against each other during the Argentine's time at Barcelona (2004-2021).

Lionel Messi has faced some of the greatest defenders of all time in his career. However, he snubbed stalwarts like Sergio Ramos and Virgil van Dijk in favor of Pablo Maffeo while talking about who gave him the toughest time on the pitch. Pablo Maffeo briefly played for clubs like Manchester City (2015-2018) and VfB Stuttgart (2018-2022), while having brief loan spells at Girona and Huesca. He signed for Mallorca permanently in 2022.

However, Maffeo has only faced Lionel Messi thrice - twice for Girona in the 2017-18 season and once for SD Huesca in the 2020-21 season in LaLiga. The right-back has never won a game against the Argentine. Speaking about the toughest defender he's ever faced, Messi told DAZN in 2020 (via The Mirror):

"Pablo Maffeo, when he was at Girona, was the hardest defender I've ever faced. I've never been one to complain. I believe that physical contact is part of football."

Maffeo was elated to hear Messi's words of praise and responded to the legendary Argentine in an interview with The Athletic. The 27-year-old Spaniard said (via The Mirror):

"It's the best recognition from the best player in history. We lost that game, but the experience will always mark my life."

When Lionel Messi named the toughest goalkeepers he has faced in his career

Neuer and Messi (L to R) - Source: Getty

In a 2019 interview with FIFA, Lionel Messi once named the toughest goalkeepers he has ever faced in his career. The legendary Argentine has faced multiple iconic shot-stoppers in his career, but picked three of them when asked to name his toughest opponents.

"The best goalkeeper? I’ve played against many, but to choose one specifically, I would say [Gianluigi] Buffon, and [Manuel] Neuer…I don’t know, there’s so many, but they are two of the best. Also [Iker] Casillas," Messi said.

Lionel Messi has faced Manuel Neuer six times in his career and lost five times, including the 2014 FIFA World Cup against Germany. He won only one game against the German legend, i.e., when Barcelona beat Bayern Munich 3-0 in the first leg of the UCL semi-finals in the 2014-15 season.

In the case of Gianluigi Buffon, Messi clashed against him six times, with two wins, losses, and draws each. Finally, Iker Casillas is considered a Real Madrid legend, who's had to face Messi multiple times during Clasicos when the Argentine was at Barcelona.

