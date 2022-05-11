"I want" - James Rodriguez makes his prediction for the Champions League final between Real Madrid and Liverpool

Former Real Madrid midfielder James Rodriguez has stated that he wants to see Liverpool beat Los Blancos in the Champions League on 28 May. Rodriguez, who won two Champions League trophies with the Whites, admittedly wants his friend and compatriot Luis Diaz to win the European title at Madrid’s expense.

Real Madrid and Liverpool are set to face each other in a second Champions League final in the span of four seasons. In their previous meeting in 2018-19, Los Blancos came out on top, with Gareth Bale and Karim Benzema scoring in a 3-1 win. The game also saw Mohamed Salah leave the pitch injured in the first half, following a controversial tussle with then-Los Merengues skipper Sergio Ramos.

The Real Champs @TheRealChampsFS James Rodriguez achieved the peak of his success in club football at Real Madrid, winning LaLiga and the Champions League twice.



So it's quite annoying that not only did he try to join Atleti once, but he is also picking against Madrid publicly in the UCL Final. James Rodriguez achieved the peak of his success in club football at Real Madrid, winning LaLiga and the Champions League twice.So it's quite annoying that not only did he try to join Atleti once, but he is also picking against Madrid publicly in the UCL Final.

The Reds are set to throw everything at Carlo Ancelotti’s men in Paris to avenge their previous heartbreak. And to many football fans’ surprise, they have a former Madridista in their corner. When asked to pick a side for the upcoming Champions League showdown, the Colombian told Win Sports TV’s Pipe Sierra:

“I want Liverpool to be champion, I have many friends in Real Madrid and it is a difficult team for this type of match, but I want Lucho (Díaz) to win.”

Interestingly, not only did Rodriguez play for Los Blancos for four seasons, but he also spent a season playing for the Reds’ Merseyside rivals Everton. It would be interesting to see how his message is perceived on social media over the next few days.

Liverpool endure injury scare ahead of Champions League showdown with Real Madrid

Jurgen Klopp’s side traveled to Aston Villa for their Premier League matchday 36 fixture on Tuesday night (10 May). Not only were they forced to dig deep to secure a 2-1 win, but they also saw one of their key players, Fabinho, come off injured. The Liverpool holding midfielder picked up a hamstring injury and had to be taken off at the half-hour mark.

According to The Times (via Anfield Watch), the player has told his manager that he would be fit to take part in Saturday’s (14 May) FA Cup clash against Chelsea. However, a formal all-clear is yet to arrive from the Reds camp.

GOAL News @GoalNews Fabinho leaves the pitch injured.



Liverpool still have the FA Cup and Champions League finals to play this season. Fabinho leaves the pitch injured. Liverpool still have the FA Cup and Champions League finals to play this season. https://t.co/EDkwgqHXez

Given how great Fabinho has been for the Merseyside giants this season, the Brazilian missing the Champions League final would give Real Madrid a big boost.

Jurgen Klopp and the club’s physios could be in for a nervy couple of weeks leading up to the showpiece event in Paris.

