“I want to do a lot of artistic n*de photos with my physique” – Ronaldo Nazario’s ex-partner decides to join OnlyFans

Ronaldo Nazario is once again in the news, but not for footballing reasons. The Brazillian forward has had an extravagant personal life, dating multiple models throughout the years.

One of his ex-partners and the mother of his 17-year-old son Alexander, Michele Umezu, has recently revealed that she has decided to open a profile on the notorious internet content subscription service OnlyFans.

The 41-year-old Brazilian model stated that she had received multiple offers from various adult content platforms and finally decided to take up on chance with OnlyFans. In an interview with Quem, she said,

I want to do a lot of artistic n*de photos with my physique.

The estranged partner of Ronaldo also revealed her underlying motives behind this sensational move, saying,

It's possible, at 40 years old, to overcome yourself, to be professional, sensual, a mother and an athlete who is your own person. And today I have self-esteem.

Surprisingly for some, Umezu expressed that she had the backing and support of her family, stating,

My son supports me, he already supported me in bodybuilding. I already shoot photos and videos all the time in competitions. It doesn't change much.

I use my body as art for sports, and I have the support of my family and friends, who understand that I work to achieve a competitive physique. Art has nothing to do with vulgarity, because at 14 I already had photos and fashion shows in Japan, when I was an international model. For a model it's normal.

Having already claimed seven bodybuilding titles, Umezu plans to compete in yet another competition in the category, Master Brasil Muscle Contest, slated to be held in Campinas, Brazil.

Ronaldo has had a rocky relationship with Michele Umezu

If all the stories are to be believed, Ronaldo shared a brief relationship with Umezu in 2004, back when he was playing at Real Madrid. Sometime after this debacle, Umezu gave birth to a baby boy named Alexander and publicly stated that Ronaldo was his father.

The Brazillian legend initially refuted her claims but had to admit his involvement after a lengthy trial, where it was concluded that Ronaldo was, indeed, the biological father of Alexander.

The kid has understandably chosen to stay away from the spotlight, and therefore, not much is known about his whereabouts. Apart from Alexander, the two-time Ballon d'Or winner has fathered three more children, namely - Maria Sophia, Maria Alice and Ronald.