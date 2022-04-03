"I was baffled" - Gabby Agbonlahor says 'crumbling' Manchester United star was the 'biggest problem' against Leicester City

Gabby Agbonlahor has spoken about Jadon Sancho's display for Manchester United against Leicester City on the weekend, noting the star's struggles in the crucial game.

Although Agbonlahor was commenting on the poor result for Manchester United overall, he pinpointed Sancho as the key issue. Speaking on TalkSPORT, Agbonlahor said:

“The biggest problem for me today was watching Jadon Sancho. I’ve played in that position, I’ve seen players like Aaron Lennon, top wingers like Shaun Wright-Phillips play in that position, they get the ball they take players on."

“Sancho played the ball back every time he got it to the level that he ended up playing one back and putting Ihenacho in. He was that desperate to play it backwards, he was that scared to take people on."

“I don’t know what’s happened to his confidence but that was the biggest problem for me watching that game today.”

The former Aston Villa star continued:

“You’ve got a winger that looks up, looks at his defender and thinks ‘nah, nah, I’m passing it backwards’ and that should not be happening for the career that he’s had so far at Dortmund and his confidence is shattered."

“Even if you lose it, it doesn’t matter, get the ball and take on the fullback, he was looking at the fullback and thinking ‘nah, I don’t fancy that, I’m going to pass it back, I’ve done my job’ he was actually hiding on the pitch and that can’t happen.

Jadon Sancho @Sanchooo10 Apologies to the fans… It’s not good enough. We have to look ourselves as players and work hard to make things right. We will keep on fighting. Apologies to the fans… It’s not good enough. We have to look ourselves as players and work hard to make things right. We will keep on fighting. 🔴 https://t.co/Da4F5HBb6Y

“A manager has got to come in and get the best out of such a big talent. When he was at Dortmund, I know it’s probably an easier league, but he was taking players on, getting the ball, running past people, showing speed, skill."

“Today he’s crumbling in a Manchester United shirt, and that’s the biggest thing watching that game today, I was baffled.”

GOAL @goal 🟡



2017-18: 5 goals, 7 assists

2018-19: 13 goals, 20 assists

2019-20: 20 goals, 20 assists

2020-21: 16 goals, 19 assists



Should he start for England at the Euros? 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Jadon Sancho for Borussia Dortmund2017-18: 5 goals, 7 assists2018-19: 13 goals, 20 assists2019-20: 20 goals, 20 assists2020-21: 16 goals, 19 assistsShould he start for England at the Euros? 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Jadon Sancho for Borussia Dortmund ⚫🟡2017-18: 5 goals, 7 assists2018-19: 13 goals, 20 assists2019-20: 20 goals, 20 assists2020-21: 16 goals, 19 assistsShould he start for England at the Euros? 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 https://t.co/T5huWr2T3r

Jadon Sancho joined Manchester United from Borussia Dortmund on a £73 million deal, but the star has failed to live up to expectations. He has managed just three goals and assists last year; a shock return for a player who was ruthless in the final third while he was in the Bundesliga.

Manchester United have top-four hopes dented by Leicester City draw

Manchester United's quest to finish in the Champions League places come the end of the season has taken another hit. The Red Devils were held to a disappointing 1-1 draw against Leicester, who looked likely to snatch all three points.

A fine header to open the scoring by Nigerian striker Kelechi Ihenacho was canceled out three minutes later by Fred, and both teams failed to add to the scoreline again.

The Red Devils have had a disappointing campaign so far despite their strong summer spending. After finishing second last season, United were expected to push for the title this season. A poor campaign by their standards, however, has found themselves struggling to make the Champions League places.

