"I went a little bit too far" - Pundit explains he called up Manchester United captain Harry Maguire and apologized to him for criticizing him too much

Footballer-turned-pundit Paul Merson once called up Manchester United captain Harry Maguire to apologize for his sharp criticism of the defender following his move to Old Trafford in 2019.

Maguire joined Manchester United in a deal costing nearly £80 million from Leicester City. And while he has since been appointed the club captain, he has largely failed to live up to the expectations and the price tag.

New manager Erik ten Hag has relegated him to the bench with central defensive pairing of Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez the Dutchman's first choice.

While Maguire has copped criticism from multiple quarters throughout his United stint, Merson has now revealed how he once called the defender to apologize for his harsh comments three years ago.

When asked about his comments about the England international, Merson told the Telegraph:

“I don’t want to be right on that - I’d rather be wrong. I want England to win the World Cup and Harry Maguire to get the winning goal. It was just my opinion. I rang up Brendan Rodgers and said, ‘Can you get me Harry Maguire's number?’

“I didn't feel comfortable with myself. I needed to ring him and say, ‘I don’t agree with the £80m but I shouldn’t have said that and I'm sorry'. I went a little bit too far. He couldn't believe it. Probably thought it was a joke.

“I don't think he has had a fair crack. He’s struggling and he’s playing on the left when he's right-footed.”

What Paul Merson said when Harry Maguire joined Manchester United for £80 million in 2019

Harry Maguire joined Manchester United as a highly-rated defender after playing a starring role in England's road to the 2018 World Cup semifinals.

Merson then expressed shock at the price tag, hinting that he was not 'good enough' to play in a back two.

"Maguire for £80 million is ridiculous at the highest level. You have to remember he ripped it up for England in a three.

"And when you play in a three at the back, you do that for one reason only - the defenders are not good enough and you do not trust them. He done well at England," the former Arsenal player said on Gillette Soccer Saturday (via Sport Bible).

However, he hasn't been able to justify the price tag and has been heavily criticized by fans and pundits alike. Maguire has made 149 appearances for United across all competitions in over three years.

