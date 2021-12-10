“I will be among the best” – Real Madrid star reveals two players he is determined to match in world football

Real Madrid attacker Vinicius Junior has been a huge revelation for Real Madrid this season, bagging 12 goals for the La Liga giants across all competitions. The Brazilian has revealed he is determined to reach the level of two of the most potent young attackers in world football— Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland.

The duo have been tipped to rule the football world in the years to come owing to their incredible performances over the last couple of seasons. Vinicius is aware he has a long way to go to match Mbappe and Haaland but is ready to put in the work.

GOAL @goal Vinicius Jr turns up once again for Real Madrid 🔥 Vinicius Jr turns up once again for Real Madrid 🔥 https://t.co/QEg2Tw44HS

The Real Madrid winger explained:

"To be at the level of Haaland or Mbappe is complicated because they are great players and they're always scoring a lot of goals and giving assists and playing some of the best football and I want to be there too. "So to get to that level, I still have to work hard but to play with Madrid, it's always like that," he added.

Reaching the top of the game is easier said than done. But with patience, confidence and constant improvement, it is possible to grow and become one of the finest footballers on the planet. Vinicius Junior apparently knows this formula, and the Real Madrid attacker is taking it one step after the other as he climbs the ladder to greatness.

B/R Football @brfootball Real Madrid's Vinicius Jr has been called up to the Brazil senior squad for the first time 🇧🇷 Real Madrid's Vinicius Jr has been called up to the Brazil senior squad for the first time 🇧🇷 https://t.co/OjHvWJvuP8

He explained his blueprint for success:

"You have to be calm, you must be patient, to do things well and in the right way. "But if I continue like this, and all is well with the team, then of course, I will be among the best," he added

The Brazilian has raised his game to an incredible height this season

Vinicius Junior's numbers for Real Madrid this season

Vinicius Junior started the season off with a big bang, scoring thrice in his first three La Liga games. The Brazilian has been a difference maker for the team since then. His overall tally in the Spanish top flight currently stands at 10 goals and three assists in 16 appearances.

The 21-year old also been a huge asset for Real Madrid in the Champions League, with two goals and four assists to his name in six games. It remains to be seen if he can maintain his form until the end of the season.

Edited by Shourjo Chatterjee