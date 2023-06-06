Create

"I will do everything I can to win" - Karim Benzema speaks out on 'new challenge' after signing for Al-Ittihad

By David Nlemadim
Modified Jun 06, 2023 22:13 GMT
Benzema joins Saudi Arabian club Al-Ittihad
French forward Karim Benzema recently commented on his now confirmed transfer to Saudi Arabian club Al-Ittihad, stating that he will do everything to win with his new club.

The 35-year-old recently ended his 14-year spell with Spanish giants Real Madrid to secure a lucrative deal with Saudi Pro League champions Al-Ittihad.

Benzema, whose contract with Real Madrid was due to expire this summer, has now opted for a new challenge away from Europe.

With the move, he became the latest big-name addition to the Saudi Arabian league, after former Madrid teammate Cristiano Ronaldo secured a move to Al-Nassr in December last year. Reacting to his unveiling as a new Al-Ittihad player, the veteran French striker stated his willingness to help the Saudi Arabian side win more trophies.

Speaking during an interview, Benzema said:

“It's a new challenge for me, a new life and I can't wait to start training. I will do everything I can to win more trophies, score more goals, to show my talent, to please the fans, the club, the president and everyone here.“

Benzema will bring a lot more eyeballs to the Saudi Pro League as they try to attract top stars from across European clubs.

Karim Benzema heaps praise on Cristiano Ronaldo after joining Al-Ittihad

The Saudi Arabian league received a huge jump in popularity after the addition of Ronaldo last year. Benzema's arrival should have a similar impact as well. The 35-year-old Frenchman has reportedly signed a three-year deal which could see him earn almost €200 million per year.

Following his unveiling, the French striker was quick to reference his former teammate, Ronaldo, who plays for Al-Nassr. Benzema said:

“Al Ittihad is a new challenge for me. It's a good league and there are many good players. Cristiano Ronaldo is already here, he is a friend who shows that Saudi Arabia is starting to get ahead and I am here to win as I did in Europe.”

Both players spent a significant amount of time together as teammates at Real Madrid. It will be interesting to see them competing against each other in the Saudi Pro League next season.

Edited by Arshit Garg
