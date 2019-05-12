×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

'I will never go back to Barcelona' - former Barcelona star makes a bold claim

Sayan Chatterjee
ANALYST
News
1.04K   //    12 May 2019, 12:25 IST

Barcelona v Malaga - La Liga
Barcelona v Malaga - La Liga

What's the story?

Former Barcelona star Gerard Deulofeu has admitted that being called the 'new Messi' made his life difficult, claiming that the expectations made it harder for him at Barcelona.

In case you didn't know...

After coming up through the ranks of La Masia and Barcelona youth teams, Deulofeu found it hard to find his feet with the first team. The Spaniard featured for Everton, Sevilla, Milan and Barcelona before finally making a permanent move to Watford. The 25-year-old had spent his career moving from one club to another but Deulofeu looks well at home with Watford.

Deulofeu has racked up 9 goals and 5 assists so far in what looks like a fruitful Premier League campaign for Watford. Deulofeu also scored the winner in the FA Cup semi-finals against Wolves to help his team reach the final of the competition. Watford are currently 10th in the Premier League table but they can finish at the eighth spot if things go in their favour in the final matchday.

It goes without saying that the Spaniard is currently playing a crucial role at Watford and finally showing his true colours.

The heart of the matter

Deulofeu was one of the talents who was dubbed as the 'new Lionel Messi' during his time spent at La Masia and Barcelona and the Watford star admitted that the tag made his life difficult.

Speaking in an interview, former Barcelona player said:

"I found out that being called the new Messi when I was young wasn’t the best thing. It makes life difficult trying to live up to impossible expectations. It made ­trying to grow as a player really hard."
“I did learn a lot, especially when, at the age of 16, I was told to train with the Barca first team. What was obvious was that they could handle the pressure – I couldn’t.”
"You could say my career has been a bit irregular. One thing is certain – I will never go back to Barcelona. You need to find calm and I have it at Watford."

What's next?

Watford will take on West Ham in their final league fixture.

Tags:
Premier League 2018-19 Barcelona Watford FC Lionel Messi Gerard Deulofeu La Liga News
Advertisement
'I thought I was the king of the weekend until I saw Messi', says former Barcelona winger
RELATED STORY
5 Watford players who have made a good impression in the Premier League so far
RELATED STORY
Rondón & Barnes go head to head in the battle of the Big Forwards! – Fantasy Premier League Tips – Gameweek 27 Reviewed
RELATED STORY
5 ways how Solskjaer convinced Manchester United to give him the full-time job
RELATED STORY
Manchester United 2-1 Watford: 5 men who were brilliant for Solskjaer | Premier League 2018-19
RELATED STORY
Beyond the big six: Premier League defense of the season 2018/19
RELATED STORY
2 takeaways from Chelsea's win against Watford
RELATED STORY
'I don't like it when Real Madrid win a match' - FC Barcelona star makes a bold claim 
RELATED STORY
Watford vs Arsenal Predicted Lineups - Premier League predicted lineups and Watford, Arsenal injury news, suspensions list, and more
RELATED STORY
Watford's Javi Gracia: A contender for Premier League Manager of the Year Award?
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us