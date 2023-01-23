"I will sign it" - Garry Neville hilariously agrees to sign a petition to ban him from commentating on Arsenal games

Pundit Garry Neville has jokingly responded to an Arsenal fan online, who wants him to quit commentating on games involving the Gunners.

Fans of the north London club have called for the former Manchester United defender to be banned from covering their games on Sky Sports.

This comes after his commentary during Arsenal's 3-2 victory over Manchester United at the Emirates Stadium over the weekend (January 22).

Mikel Arteta's team secured a hard-fought win against the Red Devils as a late strike from striker Edward Nketiah clinched all three points.

Neville was on commentary duties for Sky Sports alongside Martin Tyler as they both X-rayed the mouth-watering Premier League clash. However, the former Manchester United man was a bit critical of the Gunners during the encounter.

Some of his comments didn't quite go down well with fans of the home team. He was critical of manager Arteta after he picked up a yellow card for his reaction to Luke Shaw's tackle on Bukayo Saka.

Neville labeled the Spanish tactician a "madman" following his sideline antics as seen in the Mirror.

After the game, a Gunners fan tweeted:

"Like this tweet if you would sign a petition to have @GNev2 banned from commentating on Arsenal games.”

Neville jokingly replied with a quoted tweet:

“I will sign it! Thought I was fair yesterday as well."

Arsenal are playing like they were 20 years ago, as per Gary Neville

The Sky Sports pundit hailed Arteta's side who secured an impressive victory against his former team Manchester United over the weekend.

Goals from Saka and a lovely taken brace from Nketiah were enough to secure all three points for the north London team at the Emirates Stadium.

The victory means that they remain unbeaten in their last 13 league games. Their only defeat of the season came against the Red Devils far back in September last year at Old Trafford.

Speaking during a podcast for Sky Sports after the game, Neville was in full administration for the young Gunners team. He said:

"I really enjoyed it, I just felt in the last half an hour, Arsenal had more quality.

He added:

"It felt like Arsenal were like they were maybe 20 years ago. When i was a player against them, I used to wish they'd shot from a distance or cross it - but they would play the extra pass."

Arteta's side are at the top of the Premier League table with a five-point lead over second-placed Manchester City with a game in hand.

