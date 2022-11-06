"I wish Messi had a farewell like this", "Man lost Shakira and football in the same year" - Barcelona fans react to emotional Gerard Pique retirement and sendoff

Barcelona fans have provided mixed reactions to veteran centre-back Gerard Pique's farewell at the Spotify Camp Nou.

Pique played his final home game in the famous jersey on Saturday (November 5) against UD Almeria. The defender started the match and was substituted in the 85th minute to a rousing reception from the Blaugrana faithful.

He returned to the pitch later on to address the 90,000+ fans at the famous arena, even breaking down in tears. The Spaniard was also hoisted into the air by his teammates.

After the game, Barcelona fans reacted to Pique's emotional farewell on Twitter. While some praised his contributions to the club, others felt aggrieved that another club legend, Lionel Messi, didn't get a similar farewell last summer. Messi notably left the Catalan giants as a free agent after a tearful press conference.

One fan tweeted:

"My man lost Shakira and Football same year. Farewell Legend #Sempr3"

Another wrote:

"I wish Messi had a farewell like this 💔"

Here are some more reactions from fans, the club's official Twitter page and some of Pique's current teammates:

#30 @_ThisWont @FCBarcelona Only real Barca fans never slandered Pique @FCBarcelona Only real Barca fans never slandered Pique 💔

Carmen López 🇵🇷 @carmen_2227 @_sher_96_ … @FCBarcelona He gets a farewell, while the one who has without a doubt been the best player this club has ever had, well @_sher_96_ @FCBarcelona He gets a farewell, while the one who has without a doubt been the best player this club has ever had, well 😭💔…

Haroon @harooonaldo @FCBarcelona Man announced his retirement just to have some game time. @FCBarcelona Man announced his retirement just to have some game time. https://t.co/UQEi9ZINfp

Ousmane Dembélé @dembouz 🏿 y un partido especial. Ha sido un honor jugar contigo 🏿



#sempr3 #forçabarça Una gran victoria🏿 y un partido especial. Ha sido un honor jugar contigo @3gerardpique , mucha suerte en el futuro!! Una gran victoria 💪🏿 y un partido especial. Ha sido un honor jugar contigo @3gerardpique, mucha suerte en el futuro!! 🙌🏿🔵🔴 #sempr3 #forçabarça https://t.co/kD3BvT4Fex

Having risen through the famed La Masia ranks, Pique featured for Barcelona's U19 team between 2003 and 2004. He then joined Manchester United, spending four years on their books before returning to his boyhood club in 2008.

In the 14 years since, Pique has made 616 appearances for the Blaugrana, scoring 53 goals and laying out 13 assists. He has won eight La Liga titles, three UEFA Champions League trophies, three FIFA Club World Cups, three UEFA Super Cups and seven Copas del Rey.

The central defender also enjoyed an incredible career with Spain, winning 102 caps. He played a key part in their twin UEFA EURO triumphs in 2008 and 2012, while also winning the FIFA World Cup in 2010.

How did Gerard Pique fare in his final home game for Barcelona?

Having announced that the match against Almeria would be his final home appearance for Barcelona, Gerard Pique was handed a start on Saturday.

The Spaniard started alongside Marcos Alonso in central defense. They were flanked by Pique's long-time teammate Jordi Alba on the left and youngster Alejandro Balde on the right.

Pique didn't face too many difficulties against an Almeria side that managed just four shots (one on target) all night. He recorded a block, two tackles and three interceptions, while completing 94% of his passes and even providing a key pass.

The veteran centre-back was eventually substituted in the 85th minute for the returning Andreas Christensen. It gave the crowd the chance to fiercely applaud a loyal servant and serial winner whose decision to tear up his contract will massively help a club in dire financial ruins.

Barcelona went on to win the game 2-0 courtesy of second-half strikes from Ousmane Dembele and Frenkie de Jong.

Paul Merson predicts the result of Chelsea vs Arsenal and other EPL GW 15 fixtures! Click here

Poll : 0 votes