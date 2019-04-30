×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

'I would bet on Liverpool in the tie against Barcelona'- Former Liverpool star explains why Jurgen Klopp's men are favourites 

Sayan Chatterjee
ANALYST
News
401   //    30 Apr 2019, 12:12 IST
Liverpool FC v Huddersfield Town - Premier League
Liverpool FC v Huddersfield Town - Premier League

What's the story?

Former Liverpool player Josemi has claimed that Jurgen Klopp's men will start as favourites against Barcelona in the upcoming Champions League semi-finals.

In case you didn't know...

Barcelona won their eighth LaLiga of the past 11 years, following their win against Levante last weekend. The Blaugrana are in the finals of the Copa Del Rey, which means that they will be eyeing another historic treble win.

Liverpool are still fighting for the Premier League title with just two games remaining in the league. The Reds sit second in the league table, just one point behind leaders Manchester City.

While Liverpool reached the Champions League final last year, Barcelona have failed to reach the semi-final stages in the last three seasons. The Reds defeated Bayern Munich and Porto in the knockout rounds, while the Catalan giants knocked out Lyon and Manchester United to reach the semi-finals. The Blaugrana's captain, Lionel Messi, remains the top scorer in the current campaign with 10 goals. 

Both sides will meet each other twice in a span of 10 days in the two legged semi-final fixtures of the Champions League.

Meanwhile, Josemi went to Liverpool in 2004 after his tenure with Malaga, but joined Villareal after just one season at Anfield.

The heart of the matter

The former Liverpool player, Josemi, explained why Liverpool have the edge in the crucial clash.

Speaking to Radio Marca, Josemi said:

"In this tie I will be with Liverpool, as I believe that they can take an advantage [in the first game] for the return leg."
Advertisement
"Having [Lionel] Messi can help a team to win, but Liverpool's high pressure can hurt Barcelona, [although] it's going to be very close."
"I think this Liverpool is nothing like the one I played in, as the current one is much more powerful than the one I experienced."
"They have a very balanced squad and they have improved compared to last year."

What's next?

Liverpool travel to the Camp Nou for the opening leg against the LaLiga champions on Wednesday.

Tags:
UEFA Champions League 2018-19 Liverpool Football Barcelona Lionel Messi La Liga Teams Premier League Teams
Advertisement
Champions League: 3 reasons why Liverpool can beat Barcelona in the semi-finals
RELATED STORY
'We can beat Barcelona' Liverpool star confident ahead of crucial Champions League clash
RELATED STORY
Liverpool news: "Any player would go to Liverpool now," Suarez talks about Liverpool, Messi and Barcelona
RELATED STORY
Champions League: Why Barcelona have a key advantage over Liverpool in the semis
RELATED STORY
UEFA Champions League: Barcelona vs Liverpool - Predicted lineups, injury updates and more
RELATED STORY
Champions League: Tactical Preview - Barcelona vs Liverpool 1st leg
RELATED STORY
'Messi is easy to understand': Jose Mourinho advises Liverpool on how to stop Barcelona star
RELATED STORY
Liverpool leads Andres Iniesta's list of favourites to win the UEFA Champions League title this season
RELATED STORY
Barcelona v Liverpool preview: UEFA Champions League match preview, where to watch and more
RELATED STORY
Champions League: Twitter reacts as Liverpool set up Barcelona semifinal
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us