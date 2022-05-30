"I would go all in"- Danny Murphy names 2 players Liverpool should target this summer

Former Liverpool midfielder Danny Murphy believes the Reds should sign West Ham star Declan Rice or Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips this summer. Murphy's advice came in the wake of Liverpool's 1-0 defeat to Real Madrid in the final of the Champions League on Saturday.

Declan Rice has developed into one of the best defensive midfielders in the Premier League in recent years. Rice helped his side finish seventh in the Premier League and lead them to the semi-finals of the Europa League.

Kalvin Phillips enjoyed an incredible 2020-21 campaign, but his involvement last season was limited due to a hamstring injury that ruled him out of action for four months. The 26-year-old was, however, highly impressive for England at Euro 2020 last summer. Murphy believes Liverpool must look to improve their midfield by signing either Rice or Phillips this summer.

"I think I would go all in for Rice or Phillips. English, hungry, someone you know is going to be around for a long time, gets in, can come in, hits the ground running," Murphy told TalkSport.

Liverpool could be in the market for a couple of midfielders this summer as the likes of Jordan Henderson, Thiago Alcantara, and James Milner are in their thirties. The Merseyside club also lack adequate cover or competition for defensive midfielder Fabinho.

talkSPORT @talkSPORT “Thiago struggles with injuries and you can’t expect Henderson to play 50 games.”



🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 “I’d be going all out for Declan Rice or Kalvin Phillips! Someone English & hungry.”



Danny Murphy would want to go ‘all out’ for Rice or Phillips in “Thiago struggles with injuries and you can’t expect Henderson to play 50 games.”🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 “I’d be going all out for Declan Rice or Kalvin Phillips! Someone English & hungry.”Danny Murphy would want to go ‘all out’ for Rice or Phillips in #LFC ’s midfield 🔴 “Thiago struggles with injuries and you can’t expect Henderson to play 50 games.”🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 “I’d be going all out for Declan Rice or Kalvin Phillips! Someone English & hungry.”Danny Murphy would want to go ‘all out’ for Rice or Phillips in #LFC’s midfield 👀 https://t.co/EslWSilQDh

Liverpool could make a move for Kalvin Phillips this summer

Leeds United v Brighton & Hove Albion - Premier League

According to 90min, Liverpool have expressed an interest in Kalvin Phillips. The England international's aggression, tenacity, passing ability, and physical presence make him the ideal transfer target for Jurgen Klopp.

The England international is a Leeds United fan, but he is most likely to desire Champions League football and win trophies. He can get all of that with Liverpool who are arguably one of the best teams in Europe at the moment.

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive Manchester United, Liverpool, Chelsea, Arsenal and Newcastle are all keeping a close eye on Kalvin Phillips' contract situation. His current Leeds deal runs out in 2024.



(Source: 90min) Manchester United, Liverpool, Chelsea, Arsenal and Newcastle are all keeping a close eye on Kalvin Phillips' contract situation. His current Leeds deal runs out in 2024.(Source: 90min) 🚨 Manchester United, Liverpool, Chelsea, Arsenal and Newcastle are all keeping a close eye on Kalvin Phillips' contract situation. His current Leeds deal runs out in 2024.(Source: 90min) https://t.co/FKlncnn1I1

They won the FA Cup and EFL Cup this season, finished second in the Premier League, and reached the final of the Champions League. Playing for a club like Liverpool is also likely to improve his chances of making Gareth Southgate's England squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup later this year.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far