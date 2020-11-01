Ian Wright explains why he fears for Arsenal ahead of Manchester United clash

Arsenal legend Ian Wright admits that he fears for Arsenal ahead of their Premier League clash against Manchester United at Old Trafford on Sunday.

The Gunners will travel to Manchester looking for their first Premier League win at the Theatre of Dreams since 2006.

Arsenal have already lost three of their opening six Premier League games this season. A win against Manchester United will go a long way to improve the mood around the Emirates and will reiterate the fact that Mikel Arteta is the right man for the managerial position.

Arsenal have, however, not won away against a top-six rival in the league since early 2015, so the statistics are not in favor of the north London club. Meanwhile, Manchester United have picked up just one point in three three home matches in the Premier League this season and have conceded nine goals.

The Red Devils are unbeaten in four games in all competitions since their embarrassing 6-1 home defeat to Tottenham Hotspur and have scored 11 goals.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be hoping to take the confidence his squad have developed from their impressive displays against Paris Saint-German and RB Leipzig in the Champions League into Sunday's game.

Ian Wright says he is concerned for Arsenal to face Manchester United this coming weekend

With Manchester United hitting form and Arsenal seemingly going through a small slump, Ian Wright is worried about his former club's chances.

He said:

"You look at Fred and McTominay, that kind of gives them that kind of assurance. With Pogba being free and Fernandes being able to come off as well and create, they still have the capability of, which I think they will probably do against Arsenal, in keeping the ball."

"Even Donny va de Beek, I thought he was brilliant when he played the other day as well. ,partial played more central, linking the play a lot better than I've seen him do for a long time."

The Arsenal legend added:

"So for me there's a lot of scope for United to get into a situation where they can control a game and win a game. And then you look at the form of Rashford , Greenwood, I was so pleased to see him score his goal the other day, get himself going like he was before everything happened with England."

"The youre looking at a Man United team that, with me as an Arsenal man going into United, I'm a bit fearful of them.I am a bit fearful of them because if they do sit off, they can still play, and they've got players than can really hurt us on the break."

Centre back selection dilemma

Mesut Ozil backed by ex-Arsenal star

Ian Wright's Man United warning



Tonight's big Arsenal headlines

Manchester United and Arsenal currently sit in fifteenth and eleventh place respectively in the Premier League table. Both clubs are desperate to get a positive result on Sunday as they look to get their seasons back on track.