Ian Wright names Arsenal star who can replicate what Ole Gunnar Solskjaer did at Manchester United

Ian Wright has backed Eddie Nketiah to shine in a squad role at Arsenal, saying that the forward can emulate what Ole Gunnar Solskjaer did at Manchester United.

Nketiah, 24, has been in the headlines since bagging a sensational hat-trick in the Gunners' recent 5-0 Premier League home win over Sheffield United. He made the most of his eighth league start, converting all of his shots on target and winning six duels against the Blades.

During an interaction on The Kelly and Wrighty Show, Wright was asked to give his opinion on Nketiah's current squad role at Arsenal. Referencing Solskjaer's 11-year-stint at Manchester United, he replied (h/t TBR):

"Me and Alan Shearer were talking about it, and the best example I can say about somebody who accepted that, 'I'm a squad player', is Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Even when I was driving here... I was saying I'd probably swap my career for Solskjaer's."

Lauding the ex-Manchester United man's playing career, Wright also said:

"In respect of people saying, 'You weren't playing regularly enough': but you were at Manchester United, you were with great players, you're in all the top competitions, you're going to get games, he's scored loads of goals. I've seen him score four goals against Nottingham Forest when he came on, and I've seen him come on and score the winning goal in the Champions League as well."

Sharing his two cents on Nketiah's current mindset, Wright concluded:

"I think Eddie may have got to the place in his head where he's thinking, 'Where am I going to go if I leave Arsenal to get the same calibre of football, to play in the Champions League, to keep myself scoring at this level and play for England without having to leave and having to prove myself somewhere.'"

Nketiah, who is currently second-choice to Gabriel Jesus, has started 66 of his 145 appearances at Arsenal. He has registered 37 goals, five so far this campaign, and six assists in 6,392 minutes of action.

Solskjaer, on the other hand, earned the moniker of "super sub" for his goalscoring exploits from the bench. He started 216 of his 366 matches for Manchester United, and recorded 126 goals and 54 assists.

