Ian Wright urges €30 million star to snub Liverpool in favor of Manchester United

Arsenal legend Ian Wright has urged highly-rated Brighton midfielder Yves Bissouma to opt for a move to Manchester United rather than join Liverpool should he leave Brighton in the summer.

Bissouma has been a regular in the starting XI for Graham Potter's side this campaign and has been one of the standout performers at Brighton.

The Malian's impressive displays have not gone unnoticed as he has generated interest from top sides in the Premier League, including Manchester United, Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal.

Yves Bissouma is set to spark a bidding war between England’s biggest clubs.



Ian Wright has now said he believes Manchester United would be a better option for Bissouma than Liverpool.

The former England and Arsenal forward said that while Liverpool have achieved much success in recent years, United would be the better fit for a young player like Bissouma.

Speaking on The Ringer's Wrighty's House podcast, he said:

"Bissouma’s making it clear now he wants to leave."

"Bissouma at United… that fits. He’s very good. You look at Bissouma, and he’s looking at Liverpool, we know that Liverpool have had their problems this season and you’ve got to choose between Liverpool and Manchester United in the current climate."

Manchester United are a more attractive proposition than Liverpool: Ian Wright

Liverpool have looked a shadow of their former selves this season. Last season's champions have struggled with a bevy of injuries and under-performing players this year.

Manchester United, on the other hand, have looked a much better outfit this campaign and are on course to finish second in the league. They have also secured a place in the Europa League final. Wright has now said the current state of both sides will make Manchester United a more attractive option for Bissouma.

Wright also believes that Liverpool's aging squad is a matter of concern, and that United have a much brighter future:

"I'm probably going to go with Manchester United. At the moment, yeah, because if we didn't have the pandemic there's certain things that's going to happen where someone gets sold so they can finance [another signing]. And what's going on at Liverpool, there's a lot of players getting into that 30 age bracket – Van Dijk, Henderson, the three guys up front. You think to yourself, 'Yeah Liverpool are magnificent with what they've done these last couple of years'. But you look at Manchester United and what Manchester United are on the cusp of doing, it's a much more attractive proposition right now, much more."

