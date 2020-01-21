Ibiza v Barcelona prediction, playing XI, team news and more | Copa del Rey 2019-20

Vishal Subramanian

Jan 21, 2020

UD Ibiza host Barcelona in the Round of 32 of the Copa del Rey

Barcelona take on Segunda B side UD Ibiza in the Round of 32 of the Copa del Rey, as they aim to add more silverware to their trophy cabinet. The Catalan giants have won 4 of the last 5 editions of the tournament and are expected to secure a routine victory against the Spanish minnows, as new manager Quique Setien looks to build on his first victory since replacing Ernesto Valverde in the managerial hot seat.

UD Ibiza, on the other hand, currently occupy 3rd position in the Spanish Segunda B Group 1 and are set to host one of the biggest clubs in the history of the game. Since their inception in 2015, the club have risen through the ranks and are all set to take part in the Copa del Rey this time around, as their 5000 seater stadium is set to play host to the reigning La Liga champions.

Ibiza v Barcelona Head to Head

This is the first competitive meeting between the two sides and is sure to be a memorable one, as the Segunda B minnows are set to welcome Lionel Messi and co to the Estadi Municipal de Can Misses. Barcelona have appointed Quique Setien since opting to part ways with Ernesto Valverde and the former Real Betis manager oversaw a 1-0 victory against Granada in his first game at the club, courtesy of a late goal from Messi.

Ibiza form guide: D-W-D-W-W

Barcelona form guide: D-W-D-L-W

Ibiza v Barcelona Team News

Quique Setien is expected to ring in the changes, as the Catalan giants look to rest a handful of key players. After their hard-fought victory against Granada in the weekend, the big hitters are expected to sit out of this game in favour of the players in the fringes of the squad.

Barcelona have no fresh injury concerns and have been boosted by the return of the mercurial Ousmane Dembele, who has returned to light training this week. Luis Suarez is a long term absentee and the Catalan club are expected to be without him for the foreseeable future, as he continues to recover from knee surgery.

Frenkie de Jong is also available once again after serving a suspension and the Dutchman could feature at some point in the game, as is the case with Arthur, who has recovered for a niggle.

Injuries: Luis Suarez, Ousmane Dembele

Suspensions: None

Doubtful: Arthur

Ibiza v Barcelona Predicted XI

Barcelona Predicted XI: Neto, Moussa Wague, Nelson Semedo, Gerard Pique, Clement Lenglet, Junior Firpo, Frenkie de Jong, Arthur, Riqui Puig, Ansu Fati, Carles Perez

Ibiza v Barcelona Prediction

Even a much-changed Barcelona side are expected to have too much in their locker for Ibiza and the minnows are expected to be beaten comfortably. Setien's stint at the Catalan club got off to a good start after their well deserved 1-0 victory against Granada and the former Real Betis tactician will aim to scalp another victory, as Barcelona look to win the Copa del Rey for the 5th time in 6 years.

Verdict - Ibiza 0-3 Barcelona