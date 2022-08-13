Ibiza vs Granada prediction, preview, team news and more | Segunda Division 2022-23

Ibiza will entertain Granada at Estadi Can Misses in the Segunda Division on Sunday.

UD Ibiza couldn’t make it out of the Segunda Division last season, finishing 15th to enroll in their second campaign in the second tier league. L'Eivissa have never tasted top-flight football but last term the team’s management declared it was their ultimate goal.

In preparation for the new season, Ibiza have added four new players to the outfit while six have returned from loan spells. They will need to prepare for the opening match against La Liga returnees Granada, who do not want to be here for long.

Granada returned to the Segunda Division after three consecutive seasons (2019-20, 2020-21, 2021-22) in La Liga. They finished 18th out of 20 teams last season to bid goodbye to the top-flight.

Teams who drop to the lower divisions tend to be in haste to get out as soon as possible. With nine new signings, including winger José Callejón from Fiorentina, Nazaríes look quite set for a new challenge. UD Ibiza are no real threat for Granada but the hosts have proved difficult to be overcome on their turf.

Both teams had impressive pre-season activities. It’s time to show how truly prepared they are to run their campaigns.

Ibiza vs Granada Head-to-Head

The two teams are yet to meet in any competition.

Ibiza form guide (all competitions): D-W-L-D-D

Granada form guide (all competitions): D-W-W-L-D

Ibiza vs Granada Team News

Ibiza

Two new arrivals from rival teams are expected to play their first game against Ibiza on Sunday. Central midfielder Iván Morante joined from Real Madrid Castilla while centre-forward Ángel Rodado joined from Barcelona B.

Injury: None.

Doubtful: None.

Suspension: None.

Unavailable: None.

Granada

Centre-back Raúl Torrente and left-back Carlos Neva have been sidelined with ligament and Achilles tendon injuries respectively.

Injury: Raúl Torrente, Carlos Neva.

Doubtful: None.

Suspension: None.

Unavailable: None.

Ibiza vs Granada Predicted Xls

Ibiza (3-5-2): Germán Parreño (GK), David Goldar, Gonzalo Escobar, Miguel Cifuentes, Pape Diop, Javi Pérez, Kévin Appin, Armando Shashoua, Iván Morante, Ángel Rodado, Raúl Sánchez

Granada (4-2-3-1): André Ferreira (GK), Erick Cabaco, Jonathan Silva, Ricard Sánchez, Yann Bodiger, Njegos Petrovic, Yann Bodiger, Myrto Uzuni, Antonio Puertas, Matías Arezo, Jorge Molina

Up to $250 Deposit Match at BetRivers/SugarHouse

Ibiza vs Granada Prediction

Ibiza always enjoy overwhelming home support and it’s probably the reason why they are often plucky while playing at Estadi Can Misses. But Granada are used to boisterous crowds and know how to handle the distraction. The visitors will aim for maximum points to be able to negotiate for the top spot, but they should be prepared for a messy meeting.

Granada are expected to carry the day if they keep their nerves until the final whistle.

Prediction: Ibiza 0-1 Granada

Paul Merson has predicted the results for Chelsea vs Tottenham and other GW 2 fixtures! Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Peter P