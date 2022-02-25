Ibiza vs Huesca prediction, preview, team news and more | Segunda Division 2021-22 

Ibiza will welcome Huesca to Estadio Municipal de Can Misses for a matchday 29 fixture in the Segunda Division on Saturday.

The hosts come into the game on the back of a 2-0 defeat away to Tenerife last Friday. Mario Gonzalez scored a first-half brace to guide his side to victory.

Huesca secured a narrow 1-0 victory over Lugo on home turf. Jaime Seoane scored the winning goal on the stroke of full-time to help his team secure all three points.

The victory saw the Aragonese climb to the 12th spot, having garnered 37 points from 28 matches. Ibiza sit two places above them and are one point better off.

Ibiza vs Huesca Head-to-Head

This will be only the second competitive meeting between the two sides. Their first leg clash ended in a goalless draw back in November 2021 on matchday 17 of the current campaign.

The hosts have managed two wins from their last five league fixtures. Huesca are on a three-game unbeaten run in the league, winning two.

Ibiza form guide: L-W-L-D-W

Huesca form guide: W-D-W-L-L

Ibiza vs Huesca Team News

Ibiza

Mateusz Bogusz is still sidelined with the cruciate Ligament rupture he suffered in January. There are no suspension concerns for the hosts.

Injuries: Mateusz Bogusz

Suspension: None

Huesca

Jorge Pulido is unavailable due to injury. Jaime Seoane and Dani Escriche are suspended due to accumulated yellow cards.

Injury: Jorge Pulido

Suspension: Jaime Seoane, Dani Escriche

Ibiza vs Huesca Predicted XI

Ibiza Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Alex Dominguez (GK); Gonzalo Escobar, Ibiza, David Goldar, Miguel Cifuentes; Manuel Molina, Javier Mateo; Davo, Miguel Guerrero, Cristian Herrera; Sergio Castel

Huesca Predicted XI (3-1-4-2): Andres Fernandez (GK); Florian Miguel, Pablo Insua, David Timor; Pedro Mosquera; Lago Junior, Pablo Martinez, Pablo Andres, Marc Mateu; Dario Poveda, David Ferreiro

Ibiza vs Huesca Prediction

The two sides are still within touching distance of the playoff spots and will each go all out for victory to secure a crucial three points.

Huesca have been more consistent in recent weeks and Ibiza's poor record on their own turf gives the visitors an extra edge. There is little to choose from between the two sides and although one side could nick a narrow victory, we are predicting a share of the spoils with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Ibiza 1-1 Huesca

