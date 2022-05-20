Ibiza vs Real Valladolid prediction, preview, team news and more | Segunda Division 2021-22

Ibiza host Real Valladolid at the Estadio Can Misses in the Spanish Segunda Division on Saturday, with both sides having had contrasting seasons so far.

Ibiza are currently 10th in the table, with nothing left to play for this season. Paco Jemez's side have been in poor form of late, having only won one of their last five games. They will hope to turn things around with a win against Real Valladolid on Saturday.

Real Valladolid, on the other hand, are currently 3rd in the league, four points off Almeria at the top of the table. Pacheta's side have been in decent form recently, having won three of their last five games. They will look to climb up the table with a win against Ibiza on Saturday.

Valladolid will know that a win against Ibiza could potentially take them into 2nd and a step closer to securing promotion to La Liga.

Ibiza vs Real Valladolid Head-to-Head

The two sides have only played each other once before, in a 1-1 draw in the reverse fixture earlier this season. Cristian Herrera cancelled out Shon Weissman's goal to make sure the spoils were shared on the night.

Ibiza Form Guide: L-D-W-D-L

Real Valladolid Form Guide: W-W-L-W-D

Ibiza vs Real Valladolid Team News

Plano will be a huge miss for Valladolid

Ibiza

Ibiza have no new injury worries following their 4-0 loss against Mirandes last time out. Jemez will have a full strength side to choose from for the game on Saturday.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Real Valladolid

Real Valladolid came away unscathed from their 2-0 win against Ponferradina last time out. Oscar Plano is out for the season with a tendon injury.

Injured: Oscar Plano

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Ibiza vs Real Valladolid Predicted XI

Ibiza Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): German Parreno; Gonzalo Escobar, Ruben Gonzalez, David Goldar, Cifu; Javi Lara, Pape Kouli Diop; Raul Sanchez, Miguel Guerrero, Cristian Herrera; Ekain Zenitagoia

Real Valladolid Predicted XI (4-3-3): Jordi Masip; Nacho Martinez, Jawad El Yamiq, Joaquin Fernandez, Luis Perez; Alvaro Aguado, Roque Mesa, Ivan Sanchez; Anuar, Gonzalo Plata, Shon Weissman

$1,100 First Bet Insurance at Caesars

Ibiza vs Real Valladolid Prediction

It's hard to see Ibiza winning this game given the difference in form and quality between the two sides. Real Valladolid should have enough to get past their opponents on the night.

We predict Valladolid will win the game comfortably.

Prediction: Ibiza 0-2 Real Valladolid

Edited by Adit Jaganathan