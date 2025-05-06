Ibrahima Konate forced to provide clarity on 'L' comment about Trent Alexander-Arnold after right-back announces Liverpool exit

Liverpool star Ibrahima Konate has been forced to explain his Instagram comment regarding Trent Alexander-Arnold, who recently confirmed he will leave his boyhood club.

Earlier this Monday (May 5), Alexander-Arnold revealed he will leave the Reds as a free agent after the end of his deal in June. His latest decision quickly welcomed a show of support from his club teammates on social media.

Konate initially commented under the right-back's Instagram, writing:

"[Three red heart emojis] Big L"

However, after some Reds supporters interpreted the comment as a 'big loss', Konate offered clarity. Hours after his initial comment, he replied to his own comment, writing:

"LEGEND OFC!"

Alexander-Arnold, 26, has guided Liverpool to nine silverwares. The Real Madrid-linked star has scored 23 goals and registered 92 assists in 352 appearances across all competitions for the Merseyside club so far. He could allegedly join Los Blancos as early as June to compete in the FIFA Club World Cup.

Liverpool urged to snap up 29-year-old

Reds legend Robbie Fowler has urged his former team to launch a move to sign Aston Villa attacker Ollie Watkins in the summer transfer window. He told The i Paper (h/t Metro):

"If you're not signing players, you risk potentially going backwards. Maybe [Darwin] Nunez will be a name on a few teams' lists because he hasn't played the amount of games he'd want to, so you assume Liverpool will try to bring a number nine."

Fowler, who scored 183 goals in 369 overall games for the Reds, added:

"The problem is clubs know that they are potentially on the lookout for a number nine, so the prices will become silly. If you look at [Alexander] Isak, he's going to be £100 million plus easily. He's a wonderful player, but Liverpool may not want to pay that, and they'll look around."

Revealing why Watkins could prove to be a good signing, he opined:

"You could look at Ollie Watkins. He doesn't really fit the model in terms of what Liverpool want, given his age, but I'd go and get him for a couple of years because he's a tremendous player and established and experienced in the Premier League."

Watkins, who will turn 30 this December, has cemented himself as a top Premier League striker over the last couple of seasons. He has scored 74 goals and provided 35 assists in 181 Premier League appearances so far.

The Aston Villa striker's current contract will expire in June 2028.

