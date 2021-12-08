Ibrahimovic's Champions League misery continues as Liverpool knock AC Milan out of Europe

AC Milan's much-awaited return to the UEFA Champions League did not really last long. The Rossoneri used to be one of the perennial contenders for the trophy, but they've slipped into oblivion in recent years.

Not only have they struggled to qualify for the competition, but the Italian side have also usually failed to impress when they eventually qualify.

And the story was no different when Stefano Pioli’s side graced the 2021-22 Champions League. Paired in the group of death alongside Liverpool, Atletico Madrid and Porto, the Rossoneri were always going to find it difficult advancing to the knockout round.

However, to finish bottom of the group, thereby failing to even make it to the Europa League, is as disheartening as it is disappointing.

Ibrahimovic made to wait for first Champions League title

AC Milan had their qualification hopes in their own hands and all they needed to do was beat Liverpool in their final group game.

But despite fielding a much-changed side, Jurgen Klopp’s men still proved too much for the Rossoneri to handle after recording a 2-1 win at the San Siro.

No one will be more crestfallen by the result than Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who has had to wait for seven years to play in the Champions League again.

The Swedish striker has never won the Champions League. This was a rare opportunity for him to finally add his name to the list of players who have lifted the trophy.

With AC Milan being knocked out after losing to Liverpool, Ibrahimovic will have to wait to try another time. At 40, though, he may not have time on his side.

AC Milan miles behind Europe's elite

AC Milan are having a great season in Serie A but their form in the Champions League was nothing to write home about.

To finish last in a group only goes to affirm the fact that the Rossoneri are currently miles behind the elite European teams.

"We had to make a better performance from a technical and qualitative point of view against a team that played with some spare parts but were of great quality," Pioli said after the game, as quoted by the Liverpool Echo.

"We are not equipped to win the Champions League, but Liverpool with Klopp took four years to be where they are.

"We are not at that level - I know, the club knows, everybody knows. However this defeat will help us to grow: we still need certain experiences to become stronger."

AC Milan have the perfect combination of youth and experience and they're building a team that will soon challenge for the big trophies.

At the moment, though, the Champions League is clearly a level too high for Pioli and his side.

