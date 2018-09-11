Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Iceland - Have they had their day in the sun?

Anthony Redmond
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
100   //    11 Sep 2018, 01:41 IST

The Iceland men's football team have achieved so much over the last few months. They went on to reach the finals of Euro 2016, beating England 2-1 in the round of 16 tie to make the quarterfinals. That in itself was a massive achievement, given it was the first ever tournament an Icelandic men's international football team reached. The achievements didn't stop there though, as they also qualified for the World Cup this year.

Let's put things into perspective here. Iceland has a population of 250,000, which is probably the size of a Galway or Waterford or even Salford in the UK.The achievement of the players and management is massive, and it is something that will go down in the history books of course.

However, as we all know with life, there are twists and turns, and ups and downs- and certainly, their first Nations League game was a down, as they suffered a devastating 6-0 defeat to Switzerland, and have failed to win in their last 10 games which is a sure sign things are on the slide.

Erik Hamren is the man in charge and he wouldn't have been impressed with his side's performance against the Swiss. His task doesn't get any easier, as they face a daunting game against Belgium in their next Nations League, and are currently 10/1 outsiders for that game on Tuesday evening.

Iceland have caused their fair share of upsets but their current run of form points to an easy enough Belgium win, especially as they have been hitting form, and put four past Scotland in a friendly recently.

Iceland v Croatia: Group D - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia
Iceland v Croatia: Group D - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia

It could be a difficult few months for Iceland, but I personally feel they will get back on track, and results will start to turn around for them. At the end of the day, you don't end up as a bad team overnight. They have quality, and I expect the Nordic men to come out fighting.

Topics you might be interested in:
UEFA Nations League 2018-19 Iceland Football Gylfi Sigurdsson
Anthony Redmond
CONTRIBUTOR
World Cup 2018: 3 things that went right for Iceland...
RELATED STORY
3 things Iceland got wrong in 2-0 loss to Nigeria
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: Argentina vs Iceland, Player ratings
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: 3 things that went right for Nigeria...
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: Argentina vs Iceland, 5 Talking Points
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: small population, big dreams for Iceland...
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: 5 insane facts you need to know about the...
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018, Argentina vs Iceland: 5 key players to...
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: The best and worst players from Nigeria v...
RELATED STORY
FIFA WC 2018: 5 Iceland players to watch out for
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Featured Matches
Matches Points Table
League C - Week 2
FT LIT SER
0 - 1
 Lithuania vs Serbia
FT CYP SLO
2 - 1
 Cyprus vs Slovenia
FT SCO ALB
2 - 0
 Scotland vs Albania
FT SER ROM
2 - 2
 Serbia vs Romania
FT MON LIT
2 - 0
 Montenegro vs Lithuania
Tomorrow HUN GRE 12:15 AM Hungary vs Greece
Tomorrow FIN EST 12:15 AM Finland vs Estonia
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us