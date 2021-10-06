Iceland vs Armenia prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers

Armenia are looking to continue their fairytale run in the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers on Thursday as Iceland host them in Reykjavik.

The Collective Team are currently second to Germany in Group J with 11 points in six games and primed to qualify for the second round.

Armenia created history by winning their first three games of a World Cup qualifying campaign for the first time, although their form has nosedived ever since.

They have drawn against North Macedonia and Lichtenstein while losing 6-0 at the hands of Germany. But the Caucasus outfit are looking to bounce back against the hapless Icelanders.

Languishing second-last in the group with four points in six games, the Strakarnir okkar are running out of time to secure their second-ever World Cup appearance.

Iceland vs Armenia Head-To-Head

There have been only four previous clashes between the sides, with Iceland winning twice.

Armenia's only triumph against the Nordic outfit coincidentally came in this qualifying campaign in March, winning 2-0 on home soil.

Iceland Form Guide (all competitions): W-D-L-D-L

Armenia Form Guide (all competitions): D-L-D-L-D

Iceland vs Armenia Team News

Iceland

The Strakarnir okkar have called up 25 players for their games against Armenia and Lichtenstein.

The squad features experienced stars like Birkir Saevarsson and Birkir Bjarnason, as well as Ari Skulason.

However, they've confirmed that Johann Gudmundsson and Jon Fjoluson won't be available because of injuries.

Daniel Gretarsson and Mikael Ellertsson have been summoned as their replacements.

Injured: Johann Gudmundsson, Jon Fjoluson

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Armenia

Head coach Joaquin Caparros has named a 25-man squad for this month's qualifying games against Iceland and Romania.

There are 12 foreign-based players, including AS Roma star Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Hoffenheim's Sargis Adamyan.

Twenty-nine-year-old Columbus Crew forward Lucas Zelarayan is among the four players in line to make their international debuts.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Iceland vs Armenia Predicted XI

Iceland (4-3-3): Runar Runarsson; Birkir Saevarsson, Brynjar Bjarnason, Hjortur Hermannsson, Ari Skulason; Isak Johannesson, Gudlaugur Palsson, Birkir Bjarson, Elias Omarsson, Albert Gudmundsson, Andri Gudjhonsen.

Armenia (4-1-3-2): David Yurchenko; Davit Teteryan, Varazdat Haroyan, Andre Calisir, Kavo Hovhannisyan; Solomon Udo; Tigran Barseghyan, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Khoren Bayramyan; Aleksandre Karapetiyan, Sargis Adamyan.

Iceland vs Armenia Prediction

Armenia have been the biggest surprise in the group and are currently leading the race to qualify for the playoffs with a second-place finish.

Iceland's fairytale Euro 2016 campaign seems like a distant memory as the side have consistently flattered to deceive since then.

In what was their best chance to make a return to the world stage, the Strakarnir okkar are blowing it with poor performances.

Armenia, who beat them in the first leg a few months ago, stand a chance to complete the double over Iceland, and that is the result we are predicting.

Prediction: Iceland 1-2 Armenia

