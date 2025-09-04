Iceland vs Azerbaijan Prediction and Betting Tips | September 5th 2025

Iceland will invite Azerbaijan to Laugardalsvöllur in their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying campaign opener on Friday. The hosts finished second from the bottom in the group standings of the 2022 qualifiers and will look to improve upon that record. Milli Komanda, meanwhile, went winless in the 2022 qualification campaign.

Strákarnir okkar played two friendlies in June. After a 3-1 win over Scotland, they lost 1-0 to Northern Ireland. Andri Guðjohnsen and Victor Pálsson were on the scoresheet against Scotland, while they also benefited from Lewis Ferguson's own goal.

The visitors were also last in action in friendly games in June. They were held to a goalless draw by Latvia in the first match and lost 2-1 to Hungary. Renat Dadashov had equalized for them in the seventh minute, but Dominik Szoboszlai scored in the 33rd minute to restore Hungary's lead.

Iceland vs Azerbaijan Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met just once, with that meeting being an international friendly game in 2008. That match ended in a 1-1 draw.

The visitors are on a 10-game winless streak in all competitions, suffering eight defeats.

The hosts have seen conclusive results in their last seven games, suffering five defeats.

Strákarnir okkar have scored one goal apiece in three of their last five games in all competitions.

Milli komanda have lost their last four games in the World Cup qualifiers. Notably, they have conceded three goals apiece in these defeats.

Strákarnir okkar have won just one of their last five games in the World Cup qualifiers, with that triumph registered at home.

The visitors have played just one away game in 2025, which ended in a goalless draw.

Iceland vs Azerbaijan Prediction

Strákarnir okkar will play their first home game of the year and will look to give a good account of themselves. While they have scored two goals apiece in their last two competitive home games, they were winless in these games, suffering one loss.

Azerbaijan have endured a poor run of form and are winless in all competitions since June 2024. They have failed to score in five of their last six games, which is a cause for concern.

Considering the visitors' recent form and their struggles in the World Cup qualifiers, we back the hosts to record a comfortable win.

Prediction: Iceland 2-1 Azerbaijan

Iceland vs Azerbaijan Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Iceland to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

