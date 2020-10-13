Iceland vs Belgium prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Nations League 2020-21

Iceland host Belgium in a UEFA Nations League clash at Reykjavik on Friday, with the two sides looking to bounce back from losses in their respective previous games.

Roberto Martinez's Belgium lost 2-1 to England at Wembley on Sunday evening, with a deflected Mason Mount goal proving to be the winner on the night.

Belgium are now a point behind England in this group, and will definitely need a win against Iceland to continue their quest to make the knockout stages of this competition.

Iceland, on the other hand, have lost all three games they have played so far. After an impressive fight in their first game, which they only lost 1-0 to England, they have crumbled in their last two games, conceding eight goals.

They lost 3-0 to Denmark on Sunday, and against a side of Belgium's quality, Iceland could struggle again.

Iceland vs Belgium Head-to-Head

Belgium and Iceland have faced each other four times before, with the Belgians winning all those games.

They locked horns in Brussels a month ago in the reverse fixture, which ended in a comfortable 5-1 win to the Belgian Red Devils.

Belgium form guide: L-D-W-W-W

Iceland form guide: L-W-L-L-W

Iceland vs Belgium Team News

Kevin de Bruyne came off early in the game against England, with Martinez calling it a precautionary change, after the Manchester City star "felt something".

With that background, it is unlikely that Belgium risk De Bruyne for this game. His spot in the starting XI could either go to Anderlecht youngster Yari Verschaeren or Brighton's Leandro Trossard.

The back three could also be in for a switch or two, with Leander Dendoncker possibly slotting in there, in place of Toby Alderweireld. Jan Vertonghen has returned to Benfica, with an injury ruling him out of this game.

Injuries: Jan Vertonghen

Doubtful: Kevin de Bruyne

Suspensions: None

Iceland have no injuries to deal with in their squad, so head coach Erik Hamren continues to have a full squad to choose from. But in terms of the quality available to him, he is unlikely to change too much from the Denmark game, even though the result didn't go their way in that one.

Injuries: None

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

Iceland vs Belgium Predicted Lineups

Iceland predicted XI (4-4-2): Hannes Thor Halldorsson, Victor Palsson, Kari Arnason, Ragnar Sigurdsson, Hordur Magnusson, Johan Berg Gudmunsson, Aron Gunnarsson, Birkir Bjarnason, Arnor Ingvi Traustason, Alfred Finnbogason, Gylfi Sigurdsson

Belgium predicted XI (3-4-3): Simon Mignolet; Leander Dendoncker, Jason Denayer, Dedryck Boyata; Thomas Meunier, Youri Tielemans, Axel Witsel, Timothy Castagne; Leandro Trossard, Romelu Lukaku, Yannick Carrasco

Iceland vs Belgium Prediction

Belgium will be keen to prove that the reverse at Wembley was just a blip on the road for them, and bounce back with a win against Iceland. With all due respect to them, Iceland are the weakest team in the group, and they should ideally be in for a hammering from the Belgians.

Prediction: Iceland 0-4 Belgium