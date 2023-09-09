Iceland vs Bosnia & Herzegovina Prediction and Betting Tips | September 11th 2023

Iceland will host Bosnia & Herzegovina at the Laugardalsvöllur on Monday in another round of the 2024 European Championship qualifiers.

The home side have struggled for results in the continental qualifiers so far and are in grave danger of missing out on back-to-back European Championships. They were beaten 3-1 by Luxembourg in their last game and were perhaps fortunate not to have lost by a larger margin as their opponents repeatedly showed ruthlessness on the break.

Iceland sit fifth in the group table with just three points from five games. They will be looking to shake off their latest results and return to winning ways here.

Bosnia, meanwhile, have had mixed results in their competition so far but remain hopeful of qualification for the final tournament. They beat struggling Liechtenstein 2-1 on Friday and could easily have doubled their goal tally but were guilty of wayward finishing.

The visitors sit a place and three points above their midweek opponents in the group standings and will be looking to widen that gap on Monday.

Iceland vs Bosnia & Herzegovina Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Monday's game will mark just the second meeting between Iceland and Bosnia.

The two sides faced off for the first-ever time in the reverse meeting of Monday's fixture, with the Dragons running out 3-0 winners via goals from Rade Krunic and Amar Dedic.

The hosts are without a clean sheet in their last three games while the visitors have failed to record any in their last four.

Iceland have conceded nine goals in the qualifiers so far. Only last-placed Liechtenstein (16) have conceded more in Group J.

Bosnia & Herzegovina were ranked 62nd in the latest FIFA rankings and now sit five places above their midweek opponents.

Iceland vs Bosnia & Herzegovina Prediction

Iceland are on a three-game losing streak and have won just one of their last seven games across all competitions. They are winless in their last four games on home soil and could struggle here.

Bosnia, meanwhile, saw their latest result end a three-game losing run and they will be looking to build on that on Monday. Their last away win, however, came back in October 2021 and they may have to settle for a point here.

Prediction: Iceland 2-2 Bosnia & Herzegovina

Iceland vs Bosnia & Herzegovina Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Four of the visitors' last six matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in five of the hosts' last eight matches)