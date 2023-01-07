Iceland vs Estonia Prediction and Betting Tips | January 8, 2023 

Iceland and Estonia will square off at the Estadio da Nora in a friendly on Sunday (January 8).

The Nordic nation will return to action for the first time since triumphing over ten-man Latvia on penalties in the Baltic Cup final in November. Isak Johannesson put Iceland ahead from the spot in the 62nd minute before Andrejs Ciganiks levelled proceedings just five minutes later.

Penalties were needed to settle the game, and Iceland triumphed 8-7 to become the first invited team to win the competition.

Estonia, meanwhile, beat Lithuania in the third-place playoff game to take third place in the same competition. Sergej Zendov scored with virtually his first kick of the game after coming on in the 67th minute before Rasmus Peetson made sure of the result in the 89th.

Iceland vs Estonia Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the seventh meeting between the two sides. Iceland lead 3-1, while two games have been drawn.

One of those draws came in their most recent meeting, a goalless stalemate in January 2019.

Iceland's last six games have produced less than three goals.

Estonia have scored at least twice in four of their last six games.

Five of their six head-to-head games have seen at least one team fail to score, while four games have failed to produce up to three goals.

Iceland lost their two games before the Baltic Cup, but before that, they were on a six game unbeaten run, drawing four.

Iceland vs Estonia Prediction Prediction

Iceland needed penalties to secure victory in their two games at the Baltic Cup, highlighting the difficulty the Baltic sides gave them.

Estonia were the only side they did not face in the competition, so both sides will fancy their chances of winning here.

Eesti jalgpall @eestijalgpall #südamejpalliga Eest meeste koondise aasta viimase mängu algkoosseis! Mängus on Balti turniiri kolmas koht. Avavile kell 16, otsepilti näitab ETV2. #eestikoondis Eest meeste koondise aasta viimase mängu algkoosseis! Mängus on Balti turniiri kolmas koht. Avavile kell 16, otsepilti näitab ETV2. #eestikoondis #südamejpalliga https://t.co/FwFeIYReFC

Iceland will start as the marginal favourites, but Estonia are capable of going toe-to-toe with the Nordic side. The spoils could be shared in a low-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: Estonia 1-1 Iceland

Iceland vs Estonia Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

