Iceland vs France Prediction and Betting Tips | October 13th 2025

France journey to the Laugardalsvollur Stadium to face Iceland in Group D of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers on Monday. Both sides head into the game fresh off the back of contrasting results, with Les Bleus claiming a comfortable victory over Azerbaijan on home soil.

Iceland was on the wrong end of an eight-goal thriller against Ukraine on Friday, falling to a 5-3 defeat when the two nations squared off at the Laugardalsvöllur Stadium.

Before that, Arnar Bergmann Gunnlaugsson’s men kicked off their qualifying campaign with an emphatic 5-0 victory over Azerbaijan on September 5, four days before crashing down to earth in a 2-1 loss against France at the Parc des Princes.

With three points from the first nine available, Iceland are currently third in the Group D table, one point behind second-placed Ukraine.

Meanwhile, Kylian Mbappe, Adrian Rabiot and Florian Thauvin all found the back of the net to fire France to a 3-0 victory over Azerbaijan in Paris on Friday.

Didier Deschamps’ side have won each of their three qualifying matches, scoring seven goals and keeping two clean sheets to sit five points clear at the top of Group D.

France, who are currently second in the latest FIFA World Rankings, are eyeing an eighth consecutive World Cup appearance since 1998, having won the tournament on two occasions in that time (1998 and 2018).

Iceland vs France Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

France have been utterly dominant in the history of this fixture, having picked up 12 wins and four draws from the previous 16 meetings between the two nations.

Their first encounter came in June 1957, when France ran riot in an 8-0 victory, while they last met in September’s reverse fixture, with Les Bleus claiming a 2-1 win.

Iceland have failed to win four of their most recent five home games, losing three and picking up one draw since October 2024.

France have won all but one of their last six matches across all competitions, with a 5-4 loss against Spain in the UEFA Nations League on June 5 being the exception.

Iceland vs France Prediction

With three wins from the first three games, France have come out guns blazing in the qualifiers and will be looking to keep the juggernaut rolling on Monday.

While Iceland will be out to find their feet, they are no match for Deschamps’ star-studded side, and we see them falling short in front of their home supporters.

Prediction: Iceland 1-3 France

Iceland vs France Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - France to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been at least three goals scored in six of the last seven meetings between the two nations)

Tip 3: Over 10.5 corners - No (There have also been fewer than 11 corner kicks in four of their last five encounters)

