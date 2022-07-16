Iceland vs France prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Women's Euro 2022

Iceland will take on France in the third round of group stage fixtures at the UEFA Women's Euros on Tuesday.

Iceland will come into this game on the back of their second draw in the tournament against Italy . They had earlier drawn their opening encounter against Belgium 1-1.

France kickstarted their tournament on a resounding note with a 5-1 demolition of Italy. They come into this game on the back of a 2-1 win against Belgium.

Iceland vs France Head-to-Head

France have a good record against Iceland and have won three of the five matches played between the two teams. Iceland have managed only one victory against France and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in 2018 and ended in a 1-1 draw. Both teams squandered chances on the day and will need to be more clinical this weekend.

France form guide: W-W-W-W-W

Iceland form guide: D-D-W-L-W

Iceland vs France Team News

France

France have an impressive squad and are unlikely to tamper with their best team ahead of this game.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Unavailable: None

Iceland Women

Coach Þorsteinn Halldórsson will not have any injury or suspension headaches ahead of this fixture.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Iceland vs France Predicted XI

Iceland Predicted XI (4-3-3): Sandra Sigurðardóttir (GK); Hallbera Guðný Gísladóttir, Glódís Perla Viggósdóttir, Sif Atladóttir, Elísa Viðarsdóttir; Dagný Brynjarsdóttir, Gunnhildur Yrsa Jónsdóttir, Agla María Albertsdóttir; Berglind Björg Þorvaldsdóttir, Svava Rós Guðmundsdóttir, Sveindís Jane Jónsdóttir

France Women Predicted XI (4-3-3): Pauline Peyraud-Magnin; Eve Perisset, Aissatou Tounkara, Griedge Mbock, Selma Siem Bacha; Kenza Dali, Charlotte Bilbault, Clara Dela Mateo; Katidatou Diani, Delphine Cascarino, Marie-Antoinette Katoto

Iceland vs France Prediction

France will undoubtedly go into this fixture high on confidence given their past record against Iceland and their recent form in the tournament. France boast a highly talented squad and their talent pool is very likely to overwhelm Iceland's resources.

The Nordic nation have to be very strong at the back to have any hope of securing a point from this game. They are still in search of their first win. They will have their task cut out as they take on the supremely talented French outfit on Tuesday.

A victory for France is on the cards.

Prediction: Iceland 1-3 France

