Iceland vs France preview: Where to watch in the USA | European Qualifiers 2019/20

France take on Iceland on Friday

Iceland host France on the 11th of October as both sides look to strengthen their European qualifying credentials. While the hosts find themselves in 3rd spot, the French are comfortably placed in 2nd, behind Turkey only on goal difference.

However, the visitors would do well not to underestimate their Icelandic voyage, despite the home side having never gotten the better of France. In 14 previous encounters, Iceland have only managed 4 draws while they’ve lost the rest, indicating that there exists a gulf in quality between the pair.

Yet, in recent years, the hosts have bridged that gap a touch, courtesy their exemplary defensive organisation and their indomitable spirit. Having said that though, one feels that they might need a bit more than that when France come calling.

The world champions have several problems to tackle themselves. A loss to Turkey in the early stages of qualifying threw their campaign into disarray and while they’ve steadied the ship since then, they've looked far from convincing.

Les Blues haven’t been helped by injuries and they will miss the services of Hugo Lloris, Kylian Mbappe and Paul Pogba against Iceland. Though they have capable replacements in their ranks, the trio’s international pedigree would be quite hard to match.

With the two teams separated by just 3 points, this game is an important one in the Group H scheme of things. Moreover, the encounter on Friday provides Iceland with the opportunity to scalp another footballing superpower, akin to what they’ve done lately.

The crunch clash will be telecast all across the globe with countless fans’ wish of watching their favourite stars in action coming true.

For those in the United States of America, the game will be shown live on ESPN 2 and TUDN whereas the match can also be streamed on Univision Now.

Match Details

Date: 11th October, 2019

Time: 6:45 pm (Local Time); 12:15 am IST on the 12th of October, 2019

Venue: Laugardalsvöllur, Reykjavik

Where to watch in the USA: ESPN 2 and TUDN (TV); Univision Now (Live stream)