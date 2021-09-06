Iceland vs Germany prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

The FIFA World Cup qualifiers are back with another set of matches this week as Germany lock horns with Iceland at the Laugardalsvollur on Wednesday. Germany have been impressive this month and have a point to prove in this fixture.

Iceland have impressive players in their ranks but will need to be more consistent to make their mark on the European stage. The Nordic nation played out a 2-2 draw with North Macedonia last week and will need to step up in this game.

Germany endured a disappointing Euro 2020 campaign this year and will be intent on making amends at the World Cup next year. Die Mannschaft thrashed Armenia by a 6-0 margin in their previous game and will look for a similar result on Wednesday.

Iceland vs Germany Head-to-Head

Germany have an excellent record against Iceland and have won four out of five games played between the two teams. Iceland have never defeated Germany in an official fixture and will want to secure a memorable victory on Wednesday.

The previous match between the two sides took place in March this year and ended in a 3-0 victory for Germany. Iceland struggled to cope with their opponents on the day and will need to be more robust this week.

Iceland form guide: D-L-D-W-L

Germany form guide: W-W-L-D-W

Iceland vs Germany Team News

Iceland have a point to prove

Iceland

Johann Gudmundsson is currently carrying a knock and might not be able to feature in this game. Real Madrid youngster Andri Gudjohnsen scored against North Macedonia and is set to be rewarded with a start against Germany.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Johann Gudmundsson

Suspended: None

Germany have an excellent squad

Germany

Kai Havertz missed the game against Armenia last week and is unlikely to be risked in this fixture. Thomas Muller is injured and has been ruled out of the game against Iceland.

Injured: Thomas Muller

Doubtful: Kai Havertz

Suspended: None

Iceland vs Germany Predicted XI

Iceland Predicted XI (4-5-1): Runar Alex Runarsson; Brynjar Bjarnason, Hjortur Hermannsson, Ari Freyr Skulason, Birkir Saevarsson; Victor Palsson, Thorir Helgason, Birkir Bjarnason, Albert Gudmundsson, Gylfi Sigurdsson; Andri Lucas Gudjohnsen

Germany Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Manuel Neuer; Niklas Sule, Antonio Rudiger, Robin Gosens, Jonas Hofmann; Joshua Kimmich, Leon Goretzka; Marco Reus, Leroy Sane, Serge Gnabry; Timo Werner

Iceland vs Germany Prediction

Germany have already become an improved side under Hansi Flick and their ruthless efficiency will likely give Iceland several problems to solve. Serge Gnabry and Timo Werner ran riot against Armenia last week and will want to add to their tallies this week.

Iceland are perfectly capable of pulling off an upset but have flattered to deceive over the past year. Germany are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Iceland 1-3 Germany

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi