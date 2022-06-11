Iceland vs Israel prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Nations League 2022-23

Iceland are set to play Israel at the Laugardalsvöllur on Monday in the UEFA Nations League.

Iceland come into this game on the back of a 1-0 win over Fabrizio Costantini's San Marino in their most recent game. A first-half goal from OB midfielder Aron Elis Prandarson secured the win for Arnar Vidarsson's Iceland.

Israel, on the other hand, beat Edoardo Reja's Albania 2-1 recently. A second-half brace from Shakhtar Donetsk forward Manor Solomon ensured victory for Alon Hazan's Israel. A goal from Chelsea striker Armando Broja proved to be a mere consolation for Albania.

Iceland vs Israel Head-to-Head

In four head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Israel have won two games, with the other two ending in draws.

The two countries last faced each other recently, with the game ending in a 2-2 draw.

Iceland form guide: W-D-D-L-D

Israel form guide: W-D-D-L-W

Iceland vs Israel Team News

Iceland

Iceland have included Arsenal goalkeeper Runar Alex Runarsson, CSKA Moscow centre-back Hordur Bjorgvin Magnusson, Adana Demirspor midfielder Birkir Bjarnason, Venezia midfielder Arnar Sigurdsson and Elfsborg forward Sveinn Aron Gudjohnsen in the squad.

BATE Borisov midfielder Willum Por Willumsson is out injured. Young players like Viking goalkeeper Patrik Gunnarsson, Hacken right-back Valgeir Lunddal Fridriksson and Real Madrid Castilla attacker Andri Gudjohnsen could potentially be given a chance.

Injured: Willum Por Willumsson

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Israel

Meanwhile, Israel have named Feyenoord goalkeeper Ofir Marciano, Vitesse right-back Eli Dasa, Maccabi Haifa left-back Sun Menahem, Shakhtar Donetsk forward Manor Solomon, Maccabi Tel Aviv midfielder Dan Glazer, Celtic striker Liel Abada and Hoffenheim forward Mu'nas Dabbur in the squad.

There could be potential debuts for FC Ashdod goalkeeper Yoav Gerafi and Maccabi Netanya centre-back Raz Shlomo. Celtic midfielder Nir Bitton and PSV Eindhoven attacker Eran Zahavi are both out injured.

Injured: Nir Bitton, Eran Zahavi

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Iceland vs Israel Predicted XI

Iceland Predicted XI (4-3-3): Runar Alex Runarsson, Valgeir Lunddal Fridriksson, Bryngar Ingi Bjarnason, Damir Muminovic, David Kristjan Olafsson, Albert Gudmundsson, Hoskuldur Gunnlaugsson, Isak Bergmann Johannesson, Mikael Egill Ellertsson, Sveinn Aron Gudjohnsen, Mikael Anderson

Israel Predicted XI (4-3-3): Ofir Marciano, Eli Dasa, Miguel Vitor, Sean Goldberg, Doron Leidner, Dan Glazer, Ramzi Safouri, Eden Karzev, Liel Abada, Mu'nas Dabbur, Manor Solomon

Iceland vs Israel Prediction

Iceland have developed massively as a football nation, and have produced some impressive performances in recent years. They have some exciting young players, and will be confident of doing well.

Israel, on the other hand, have the attacking prowess of players like Liel Abada, Manor Solomon, Mu'nas Dabbur and Shon Weissman to call upon.

A draw seems ideal.

Prediction: Iceland 1-1 Israel

