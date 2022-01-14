Iceland vs Korea Republic prediction, preview, team news and more | International friendlies 2022

Iceland and Korea Republic will trade tackles in an international friendly fixture at the Mardan Stadyumu on Saturday.

Both sides arranged two friendly games outside the traditional FIFA calendar this January.

Iceland played out a 1-1 draw with Uganda on Wednesday, with Jon Dadi Bodvarsson and Patrick Kaddu scoring first-half goals to ensure parity was restored at fulltime.

South Korea have not been in action since a comfortable 3-0 away victory over Iraq in a 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier last November. They are scheduled to square off against Moldova next Friday.

Iceland vs Korea Republic Head-to-Head

This will be the first international meeting between the two sides. They will each go all out for the win to boost confidence ahead of the resumption of competitive football.

Korea Republic are well-positioned to qualify for Qatar 2022 and have their destiny in their hands. Iceland's disappointing qualification sojourn saw them finish fifth in Group J.

The Nordic nation have won just one of their last nine international games. South Korea are currently on a nine-game unbeaten run, with seven wins registered in this sequence.

Iceland form guide: D-L-D-W-D

Korea Republic form guide: W-W-D-W-W

Iceland vs Korea Republic Team News

Iceland

Coach Arnar Vioarsson called up 24 players to dispute the games against Iceland and Korea Republic. The squad is made up of mostly inexperienced players, although the experienced duo of Arnor Ingvi Traustason and Jón Daði Böðvarsson were included.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Korea Republic

South Korea's 27-man squad for the friendlies against Iceland and Moldova is predominantly made up of players plying their trade in the K1 League.

Gamba Osaka's Kwon Kyung-won and Kashiwa Reysol's Kim Seung-gyu are the only foreign-based members of the squad.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Iceland vs Korea Republic Predicted XI

Iceland Predicted XI (4-5-1): Jokull Andresson (GK); Atli Barkason, Palmason Finnur, Ari Leifsson, Velgeir Fridriksson; Viktor Einarsson, Arnor Traustason, Valdimar Ingimundarsoon, Viktor Andrason, Vidar Jonsson; Jon Dadi Bodvarsson

Korea Republic Predicted XI (4-3-3): Kim Seung-gyu (GK); Kim Young-gwon, Lee Yong, Jung Seung-hyun, Kim Jin-su; Kwon Chang-hoon, Kwon Chang-hoon, Eom Ji-sung; Cho Gue-sung, Cho Young-wook, Lee Dong-jun

Iceland vs Korea Republic Prediction

South Korea named a more experienced squad and this difference in quality at this stage could prove to be crucial.

Iceland were disappointing in their draw with Uganda and chances are slim that they could get anything against a rampant South Korean side. We are backing the Taegeuk Warriors to secure a comfortable victory.

Prediction: Iceland 0-2 Korea Republic

Edited by Peter P