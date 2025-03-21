Iceland vs Kosovo Prediction and Betting Tips | March 23rd 2025

Iceland will face Kosovo at the Estadio Nueva Condomina on Sunday in the second leg of their 2024-25 UEFA Nations League promotion/relegation play-off tie. Strákarnir Okkar have endured a difficult run of results in recent games and are on the verge of dropping down to League C for the first time in their Nations League history.

They were beaten 2-1 in their first-leg clash on Thursday, with Real Sociedad man Orri Óskarsson's left footed finish in the first half sandwiched between goals from their opponents. Iceland have work to do this weekend if they are to overturn their first-leg deficit and retain their League B status.

Kosovo, meanwhile, have picked up results in recent games and are seeking for their first-ever appearance in League B after three consecutive campaigns in League C. Goals from Lumbardh Dellova and Augsburg's Elvis Rexhbeçaj were enough to secure a narrow advantage for Dardanët which they will be looking to protect when they head to Spain this weekend.

Iceland vs Kosovo Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Sunday's game will mark just the fourth meeting between the two nations. Iceland have won two of their previous games while Kosovo have won the other.

Dardanët have never kept a clean sheet in this fixture.

Iceland finished their Nations League group-stage run with the best offensive and worst defensive record in their group, with 10 goals scored and 13 conceded.

Kosovo's last trip to Spain came back in March 2021 when they locked horns with La Roja in a World Cup qualifying clash which they lost 3-1.

Iceland were ranked 70th in the latest FIFA rankings, some way ahead of their weekend opponents in 99th place.

Iceland vs Kosovo Prediction

Strákarnir Okkar will head into the weekend clash on the back of consecutive losses. Their quest for a comeback win on Sunday has been made even more difficult, with the game set to be played on a neutral ground although they have the slightly better squad on paper.

Kosovo, meanwhile, have won five of their last six matches and will head into Sunday's clash knowing a draw will be enough to secure promotion. They were the better side in their first-leg clash on Thursday and should hold on to their lead with a draw in this fixture.

Prediction: Iceland 2-2 Kosovo

Iceland vs Kosovo Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Six of Kosovo's last seven matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in five of Iceland's last six matches)

