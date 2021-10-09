Iceland vs Liechtenstein prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers

Iceland will host Liechtenstein on matchday eight of the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers on Monday.

The home side come into the game on the back of a 1-1 draw with Armenia on home turf on Friday. Teenager Isak Johannesson scored a second-half equalizer for his side after Kamo Hovhannisyan had put Armenia ahead in the first half.

Liechtenstein suffered a harrowing 4-0 defeat to North Macedonia on home turf. Darko Velkovski put the visitors on their way to victory with a first-half strike while three second-half goals were scored to guide North Macedonia to a convincing win.

Monday's game will be a clash between the bottom two sides in Group J. Liechtenstein have already been eliminated from the qualifiers while Iceland have an outside chance of finishing in the top two. However, they need to win all their remaining matches while hoping for results elsewhere to go their way.

Iceland vs Liechtenstein Head-to-Head

The two sides have clashed on eight occasions in the past and Iceland have a better record with five wins to their name.

Two previous matches have ended in draws while Liechtenstein were victorious on one occasion.

Their most recent meeting came in March when Iceland secured a 4-1 away victory in the first leg of the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Iceland form guide: D-L-D-L-D

Liechtenstein form guide: L-D-L-L-L

Iceland vs Liechtenstein Team News

Iceland

Johann Gudmundsson and Jon Fjoluson were ruled out of the latest international squads because of injuries. There are no suspension concerns for the hosts.

Injuries: Johann Gudmundsson, Jon Fjoluson

Suspension: None

Liechtenstein

There are no known injuries or suspension worries for the visitors. Their squad is a perfect blend of experience and youth.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Iceland vs Liechtenstein Predicted XI

Iceland Predicted XI (4-3-3): Runar Runarsson (GK); Ari Skulason, Brynjar Bjarnason, Hjortur Hermannsson; Birkir Saevarsson; Isak Johannesson, Gudlaugur Palsson, Birkir Bjarson; Vidar Kjartansson, Albert Gudmundsson, Svein Gudjhonsen

Liechtenstein Predicted XI (5-3-2): Benjamin Buchel (GK); Maximilian Goppel, Andreas Malin, Daniel Kaufmann, Jens Hofer, Sandro Wolfinger; Aron Sele, Fabio Wolfinger, Nicolas Hasler; Yanik Frick, Noah Frick

Iceland vs Liechtenstein Prediction

Iceland have fallen a long way off the highs from a few years ago and are currently on a poor run of form. Liechtenstein have not fared much better and the hosts will fancy their chances of ending their five-game winless run on Monday.

Arnar Vioarsson's side have struggled defensively, with just one clean sheet in their last 18 matches. However, we are backing the home side to secure a comfortable victory with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Iceland 3-1 Liechtenstein

Edited by Peter P