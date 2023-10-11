Iceland vs Luxembourg Prediction and Betting Tips | October 13th 2023

Iceland and Luxembourg return to action in the 2024 European Championship qualifiers when they go head-to-head at the Laugardalsvöllur Stadium on Friday.

Luc Holtz’s men will be looking to do the group double over the home side, having picked up an impressive 3-1 victory in September’s reverse fixture.

Iceland returned to winning ways last time out when they claimed a narrow 1-0 victory over Bosnia and Herzegovina in Reykjavik.

Prior to that, Åge Hareide’s men were on a three-match losing streak, suffering defeats against Slovakia, Portugal and Luxembourg respectively.

With six points from six matches, Iceland are currently fourth in Group J, level on points with fifth-placed Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Luxembourg, on the other hand, were left spitting feathers last time out as they suffered a 9-0 hammering at the hands of a rampant Portugal side.

Holtz’s side were previously on a run of three straight victories in the qualifiers, scoring seven goals and keeping two clean sheets in that time.

With 10 points from a possible 18, Luxembourg are currently third in Group J, three points behind second-placed Slovakia.

Iceland vs Luxembourg Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With four wins from the last eight meetings between the sides, Iceland boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Luxembourg have picked up just one win in that time, while the spoils have been shared on three occasions.

Iceland have picked up just one win in their last five competitive home games while losing twice and picking up two draws since June 2022.

Luxembourg are unbeaten in six of their last seven competitive away matches since November 2021, claiming two draws and four wins in that time.

Iceland vs Luxembourg Prediction

Still licking their wounds from their heavy defeat against Portugal last time out, Luxembourg will head into the weekend looking to find their feet. However, Iceland come into this match off the back of a morale-boosting victory in September and we predict they will pick up where they left off by coming away with a narrow victory in front of their home supporters.

Prediction: Iceland 2-1 Luxembourg

Iceland vs Luxembourg Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Iceland to win

Tip 2: More than 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals scored in five of Iceland’s last seven matches)

Tip 3: Over 10.5 corners - No (There have also been fewer than 11 corner kicks in seven of the visitors’ last nine outings)